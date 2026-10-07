Colorado Buffaloes Crack Impressive TV Ratings Ranking Amid Losing Streak

It’s no longer news that Colorado Buffaloes fans did not enjoy much about Saturday night’s disappointing loss to Texas Tech. Still, plenty of people tuned in to watch.

The primetime FOX broadcast of Colorado’s homecoming game averaged 2.51 million viewers, per Nielsen Big Data + Panel figures reported by On3. It ranked as the 10th most-watched college football game of Week 5 despite Colorado entering that game with back-to-back losses.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Deion Sanders’ team fell to 2-3 with its third straight defeat. The television audience shows Colorado continues to draw attention across college football, even as the football itself gives viewers fewer reasons to expect a win.

Colorado stays in the national TV conversation

The Buffalos finished just behind Washington and USC on NBC, which averaged 2.56 million viewers. Only about 50,000 viewers separated those games, both of which began at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

Ohio State against Iowa led the week at 5.97 million. Colorado was well behind that audience, but a top 10 finish still put the Buffaloes among the weekend’s most visible teams.

Some of that interest also belongs to Texas Tech, which arrived unbeaten and left Boulder 5-0. The number measures the whole matchup, so it cannot tell us how many viewers turned in specifically for Sanders or Colorado.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) at the line of scrimmage against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It also measures an average audience. Without a detailed breakdown, the figure does not show whether viewers stayed through the finish or switched away as Texas Tech pulled clear.

Colorado draws fewer viewers than its season opener

Colorado opened the season with around 3.7 million viewers for its Thursday night win at Georgia Tech on ESPN, per ESPN figures reported by Denver Sports. Saturday’s audience was more than a million smaller.

The comparison needs context. Colorado faced different opponents on different networks and nights. A losing streak may reduce supporter interest, but those two broadcasts alone cannot justify how much of the audience difference came from results.

The broader decline predates this season. In November 2025, USA TODAY reported Colorado averaging roughly about 2 million viewers to that point, compared with about 4 million in 2024 and 6 million in 2023. Those were reported averages, with unrated Pac-12 Networks games excluded from the 2023 figure.

That history makes Saturday’s number encouraging without turning it into a return to the excitement of Sanders’ first season. Colorado still has an audience to reach while trying to improve.

Deion Sanders still needs wins to go with the attention

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) reacts after his touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Penn State tight end and college football analyst Adam Breneman described that continuing appeal to USA TODAY last November.

“There will always be a floor with Deion on TV; you may always get 2 million viewers,” Breneman said.

Saturday fits that broad argument, though it does not guarantee a minimum audience for future games. Colorado still needs performances that give people a reason to always come back (and even buy tickets).

Quarterback Isaac Wilson threw three of Colorado’s four interceptions against the Red Raiders, while receiver Joseph Williams caught the Buffaloes’ only touchdown. Those mistakes and missed scoring chances explain why the attention feels like an opportunity going unused.

Colorado’s next game against Utah is another opportunity for the Buffs to give their fans something to watch and cheer on.

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