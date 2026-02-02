One Colorado Position Group That Could Surprise This Season

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has been defined by transfer portal losses, but there have also been plenty of meaningful additions. Coach Deion Sanders put together a strong offseason overall, with one position group standing out more than the rest.

While the secondary received a major facelift, the linebacker unit may be best positioned for sustained success. It’s a group that mixes new talent with enough experience to grow together and settle into clear roles.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colorado added four-star linebacker Liona Lefau from the transfer portal and four-star freshman Carson Crawford out of Carthage High School. Those two additions alone raise the ceiling of the unit and could line up next to each other as early as this season.

Whether Crawford plays right away remains an open question, but the opportunity is there, given his pedigree as the top prep addition in the class.

If he is ready to contribute early, the linebacker unit could quickly take on a larger role within the defense. That combination of upside and experience could make the group one of the Buffaloes' most dependable units on a roster still shaped by change.

Why Colorado’s Linebackers Could Be a Quiet Strength This Season

Carthage's Carson Crawford signals first down during the 4A DII UIL Texas State Football Championship game Waco La Vega on Friday, December 20, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Naomi Skinner/Times Record News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buffaloes’ linebacker unit could be a real force this season after adding Lefau, Crawford, and Bowling Green transfer Gideon Lampron. All three have a clear path to starting roles, with Tyler Martinez and Rodney Colton Jr. providing added depth.

Depth stands out immediately, especially with Lefau and Lampron expected to contribute right away. The two combined for 187 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles, showing the kind of versatility and athleticism Colorado needs from its second level against both the run and the pass.

Crawford brings a different element, arriving with a reputation as a freak athlete and a long-term building block for the program. Colton, meanwhile, could benefit from a developmental year, learning behind veterans like Lefau and Lampron while preparing for a larger role down the line.

That mix of proven production and young upside gives Colorado the kind of balance teams need over a long season. As the rest of the defense continues to come together, the linebacker unit has the depth and flexibility to quietly establish itself as one of the Buffaloes’ most reliable groups.

Sanders and his staff have taken plenty of heat this offseason after losing several key players to the transfer portal. Retaining talent has been a challenge, but landing a proven difference maker like Lefau is a major win for the Buffaloes.

Why Liona Lefau Could Be Colorado’s Most Impactful Addition

Lefau does more than help Colorado out right away—he establishes a tone in the linebacker corps. Younger players, particularly true freshmen such as Crawford and Colton Jr., now have a role model they can look up to and learn from both on and off the field.

The addition of Lefau also shows Sanders and the Buffaloes that they still have the ability to recruit top-level talent despite the tumultuous offseason.

He’s more than just another body on the roster. Lefau has the chance to become a cultural foundation, establishing a tone of toughness and professionalism that could impact the program for years to come.

With his experience and leadership, Lefau has the chance to improve not only the linebacker corps but the entire defense.

If he fulfills his promise, he has the chance to give the Colorado defense a new identity based on toughness and discipline. This kind of talent and toughness could take a talented group and turn it into a cohesive, hard-nosed unit on the field.