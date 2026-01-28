The Colorado Buffaloes’ 2026 roster overhaul has reached a new level of national legitimacy as two of Deion Sanders' newest additions were honored among ESPN’s list of the top 100 players from the 2025 college football season.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Junior linebacker Gideon Lampron and sophomore wide receiver Danny Scudero secured their spots following dominant seasons at their previous programs. Both arrive in Boulder as new transfers, but their proven production has already earned national acclaim.

For Colorado fans, the rankings signal more than preseason buzz. The recognition sends a clear message that “Coach Prime” is prioritizing proven production as he reshapes the roster.

The Worldwide Leader at Linebacker

Junior linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron seems destined for the spotlight, thanks in large part to a birth certificate that reads like a branding deal. His middle name, ESPN, was chosen by his sports-obsessed father, but now his performance on the field has finally caught up to the name.

While Lampron’s middle name has garnered viral attention after his standout 2025 season, his on-field play is what truly earned him his No. 80 ranking on ESPN's Top 100. In his lone season at Bowling Green, he recorded 119 total tackles and 17.5 tackles for loss, earning First-Team All-MAC honors and ESPN's national recognition.

Lampron was also the only player in the nation to finish the regular season with over 100 tackles and at least 15 tackles for loss, proving to be a high-impact force that can single-handedly disrupt opposing offenses. His ability to diagnose plays and finish with physicality means he could quickly turn into an anchor for defensive coordinator Robert Livingston.

The move to Boulder traces back to a chance encounter between Lampron and Deion Sanders on a flight — a moment that helped connect elite production with a program built on visibility. For Colorado, it was a right place at the right time situation that brought a national-impact defender into the fold.

Danny Scudero: Big Opportunity

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans offensive lineman Daniel Moleni (54) hoists up wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Joining Lampron in the national rankings is sophomore wide receiver Danny Scudero, a transfer from San Jose State who exploded onto the college football scene in 2025. Ranked No. 61 among the nation’s top players, the former San Jose State standout produced one of the most statistically dominant receiving seasons in college football.

Scudero finished the year with 88 receptions for 1,291 yards and 10 touchdowns, emerging as the focal point of the Spartans’ passing attack. His inclusion in the ESPN Top 100 was all but a foregone conclusion after he became a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist and set multiple school records for the Spartans, including a 215-yard performance against Hawaii.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) runs in for the touchdown after the catch against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Scudero’s impact on the 2026 Buffaloes will depend primarily on his fit within Brennan Marion’s "Go-Go" offense. Though his versatility as a route-runner who can win in the short-area game, combined with top-end speed to create explosive downfield plays, should bode well for the San Jose native.

With nearly half of his catches resulting in first downs last year, Scudero should also provide redshirt freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis with a reliable veteran target who's proven he can produce against Power Four competition.

What It Means for Colorado in 2026

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Landing two ESPN Top 100 players in the transfer portal speaks volumes to the trajectory of Colorado’s offseason roster construction.

Under Sanders, the Buffaloes have emphasized production over projection, prioritizing players who've already proven they can perform at a high level. Lampron and Scudero fit that mold perfectly, arriving with strong résumés and defined skill sets.

While postseason and preseason lists don’t guarantee results, they do reflect perception. And right now, the perception surrounding Colorado is that they've got a roster that includes experienced, impactful talent capable of contributing immediately.

With Lampron anchoring the defense and Scudero bolstering the offense, the Buffaloes enter the spring with two newcomers who are doing much more than just filling roster holes.