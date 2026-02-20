Three Biggest Keys for Colorado Heading Into Spring Practice

The Colorado Buffaloes have made a lot of changes to their roster for the 2026 College Football season. Colorado coach Deion Sanders is ready to have a winning season and potentially make a run at a Big 12 title.

The Colorado Buffaloes' black and gold spring game has been announced for April 11 at Folsom Field. Heading into that game, there are a few keys worth paying attention to.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Julian Lewis and His Comfort in Brennan Marion’s Offense

The Buffaloes will be heading into a new season with a new quarterback, redshirt sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis. Lewis got some game experience in 2025, but he should enter 2026 as the full-time starter.

As a new starting quarterback, Lewis will have to adapt to a new offense as well. Coach Prime brought in new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion to implement an offense aimed at maximizing the players Colorado has.

Marion’s offensive system focuses on getting the ball to playmakers in space and having a solid rushing attack. As a quarterback who functions as a point guard-type player, Lewis and Marion could mesh well together.

The Buffaloes also went out and massively overhauled the roster on both sides, which included improvements on the offensive line, receiver, and running back.

With a solid offensive line and more explosive weapons, it will be interesting to see how Lewis can run the offense in one of the first live settings with the unit.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter (59) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Continuity of The Offensive Line

It has been no secret that, as of late, Colorado has not had great play along the offensive line, which has been a major reason for the Buffaloes' struggles on offense.

Coach Sanders understood this, which is why he brought in several players to upgrade the starting lineup and provide depth for the unit.

The key additions include tackle Bo Hughley, guard Jose Soto, center Demetrius Hunter, tackle Jayven Richardson, and tackle Taj White. Hughley, Soto, and Hunter project as starters for now, looking to help Colorado up front in the Big 12. White and Richardson give the Buffaloes flexibility if injuries do happen as swing tackle options.

The other projected starters are Yahya Attia and Larry Johnson III. Attia and Johnson both return after the 2025 season. Attia and Johnson both started several games last season, but are looking to improve heading into 2026.

Projected Starting Lineup:

Left tackle Bo Hughley

Left guard Yahya Attia

Center Demetrius Hunter

Right guard Jose Soto

Right tackle Larry Johnson III

With three new additions to the starting lineup, this group will need to build chemistry throughout the spring so communication can be seamless come fall camp and the 2026 season.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Performance at The Second Level on Defense

The Buffaloes struggled to stop the run in 2025, ranking 135th nationally, allowing 222.5 rushing yards per game. Part of the problem was the defensive line not being good enough, but also the communication at the second level from the linebackers has to improve.

Improving this room is exactly what Colorado did. The Buffaloes were able to recruit linebackers Gideon Lampron and Liona Lefau as new starters for 2026.

Lefau had a very productive 2025 season, totaling 69 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and one sack. Lampron also performed well in 2025, recording 119 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

The ability for these two linebackers to generate negative plays behind what Colorado hopes to be a much-improved defensive line should help this rush defense make a solid improvement.

Lefau and Lampron have the potential to completely turn the front seven of this defense around, and if they do, this unit could be one to watch out for in the Big 12.