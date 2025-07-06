Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders Named Best No. 5 Overall NFL Draft Pick of All Time
This week, ESPN set out to name the greatest NFL player ever selected at each draft slot.
At No. 5, the honor went to Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, who topped a stacked field that included Hall of Famers, All-Pros, and current NFL stars.
The list of contenders featured the late Junior Seau—a 12-time Pro Bowler and one of the most feared defenders of his era—Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.
But in the end, it was Sanders who got the nod.
Selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1989 NFL Draft, Sanders didn’t just meet NFL expectations—he shattered them.
The flashy cornerback from Florida State redefined his position, bringing a rare combination of flair, speed, and swagger to the NFL that still resonates with fans today.
“Prime Time," known for his elite speed, lockdown coverage, and big-play ability, became an eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion on his way to earning a gold jacket and a spot in the Hall of Fame.
Rewinding back the tape, Sanders didn’t just lock down opposing receivers—he scored touchdowns in nearly every way possible. He was a genuine triple threat—capable of flipping a game from anywhere on the field.
On defense, he could intercept a pass and take it to the house. On special teams, he was a constant danger as a returner. And on offense, he even lined up at wide receiver, showcasing rare versatility that few in NFL history could match.
He was must-see TV every time he touched the field—hence the moniker "Prime Time."
But football wasn’t even his only job.
While making NFL history, Sanders also played Major League Baseball, suiting up for teams like the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, and San Francisco Giants.
His unique two-sport career made him one of the most recognizable athletes of the 1990s—and the only one in history to hit a home run in an MLB game and score a touchdown in an NFL game in the same week.
Over 14 seasons in the NFL, Sanders totaled 53 career interceptions and 22 touchdowns, influencing a generation of players with his on-field play, style, and swagger.
MORE: Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes With Toughest Schedule In College Football?
MORE: Deion Sanders Battling Health Issues, Thankful For 'Son' Visit While Away From Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Flip 4-Star Cornerback Recruit As Deion Sanders Finds Momentum
Although Sanders now sits atop the list of No. 5 overall picks, he was nearly drafted even earlier. Thankfully for Sanders, the Detroit Lions selected another future Hall of Famer, Barry Sanders, at No. 3.
“I was scared—I thought Detroit was gonna take me,” Sanders said on draft night back in 1989. “I would have asked for so much money they’d have to put me on layaway.”
Fast forward back to today, and Sanders is gearing up for his third season in Boulder, and with a pair of elite quarterbacks, added depth to the offensive line, and an upgraded defensive front, "Coach Prime" and the Buffaloes aim to build on last year’s 9-4 finish and continue their upward trajectory.
While debates over all-time draft rankings may always come down to preference, there’s no question about Sanders’ place in football history—or his continued impact on the sport.
For Colorado fans, it’s a fresh reminder of just how rare a figure they’ve got leading the charge in Boulder.
And if "Coach Prime" has his way, his legacy in college football will someday rival the one he built on Sundays.