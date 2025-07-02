Colorado's Kaidon Salter Cracks EA Sports College Football 26 Top 20 Quarterback Rankings
Colorado Buffaloes fans eager to play as the Buffs in EA Sports' upcoming College Football 26 video game have one more reason to get hyped about taking the reins on offense.
Colorado's fifth-year senior quarterback, Kaidon Salter, a transfer from Liberty, was ranked as the No. 15 quarterback in the game with an overall rating of 88.
Salter, known for his dual-threat playmaking abilities, is one of five quarterbacks from the Big 12 to crack the game’s top 20 list.
Salter's presence in Boulder has offered a boost of optimism to Buffs fans who’ve watched the roster adjust significantly with the departures of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter to the NFL, as well as other primary offensive weapons like LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Will Sheppard.
Salter’s 2024 season at Liberty saw him pass for 1,886 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for 587 yards and seven scores — a rare combination of arm talent and mobility that EA Sports seems to have rewarded.
InCollege Football 25, Salter was rated slightly higher, with a 90 overall.
But with a new opportunity at Colorado and the national spotlight that comes with playing under coach Deion Sanders, there’s plenty of room to raise that rating once the season begins.
Colorado football fans will also want to keep an eye on freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis, the highly touted prospect who reclassified from the class of 2026, who is expected to push for reps early in the season.
“CU is about development and competition. The only thing I was looking for as a recruit was to be coached by great coaches and have an opportunity to compete as a freshman," Lewis said in an interview with USA Today Sports.
While Salter’s veteran presence and college experience make him the favorite to start the 2025 season, Lewis’ raw talent and throwing abilities could shape Colorado’s offense in the not-so-distant future.
Finding creative ways to involve both quarterbacks might also give the Buffaloes a true dual-threat approach at the position and provide Lewis an opportunity for early development.
Salter’s high rating isn’t just a point of pride for Buffs fans. It could also help drive more fans to choose the Buffs in College Football 26, which would be financially positive for Colorado.
EA Sports has confirmed that when players use their favorite college teams in the game, a portion of the profits is returned directly to the schools.
And with Salter under center in the game — offering a balanced mix of speed and arm strength — choosing the Buffs might not just be a sentimental pick, but a smart one.
The Buffaloes will enter Year 3 of the "Coach Prime" era with high expectations, a fresh roster, and a set of quarterbacks built for the spotlight.
In the game and on the field, Colorado will have firepower at quarterback in 2025.