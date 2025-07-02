Buffs Beat

Colorado's Kaidon Salter Cracks EA Sports College Football 26 Top 20 Quarterback Rankings

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter received the No. 15 ranking among quarterbacks in EA Sports College Football 26. With an 88 overall rating, the Liberty Flames transfer is one of five quarterbacks in the Big 12 Conference to make the top 20.

Ben Armendariz

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

Colorado Buffaloes fans eager to play as the Buffs in EA Sports' upcoming College Football 26 video game have one more reason to get hyped about taking the reins on offense.

Colorado's fifth-year senior quarterback, Kaidon Salter, a transfer from Liberty, was ranked as the No. 15 quarterback in the game with an overall rating of 88.

Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) celebrates his touchdown against Middle Tennessee during the Salute to Veterans & A
Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) celebrates his touchdown against Middle Tennessee during the Salute to Veterans & Armed Forces game at MTSU on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Salter, known for his dual-threat playmaking abilities, is one of five quarterbacks from the Big 12 to crack the game’s top 20 list.

Salter's presence in Boulder has offered a boost of optimism to Buffs fans who’ve watched the roster adjust significantly with the departures of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter to the NFL, as well as other primary offensive weapons like LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Will Sheppard.

Salter’s 2024 season at Liberty saw him pass for 1,886 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for 587 yards and seven scores — a rare combination of arm talent and mobility that EA Sports seems to have rewarded.

InCollege Football 25, Salter was rated slightly higher, with a 90 overall.

But with a new opportunity at Colorado and the national spotlight that comes with playing under coach Deion Sanders, there’s plenty of room to raise that rating once the season begins.

Colorado football fans will also want to keep an eye on freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis, the highly touted prospect who reclassified from the class of 2026, who is expected to push for reps early in the season.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mand
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

“CU is about development and competition. The only thing I was looking for as a recruit was to be coached by great coaches and have an opportunity to compete as a freshman," Lewis said in an interview with USA Today Sports.

While Salter’s veteran presence and college experience make him the favorite to start the 2025 season, Lewis’ raw talent and throwing abilities could shape Colorado’s offense in the not-so-distant future.

Finding creative ways to involve both quarterbacks might also give the Buffaloes a true dual-threat approach at the position and provide Lewis an opportunity for early development.

MORE: Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes With Toughest Schedule In College Football?

MORE: Deion Sanders Battling Health Issues, Thankful For 'Son' Visit While Away From Colorado Buffaloes

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Flip 4-Star Cornerback Recruit As Deion Sanders Finds Momentum

Salter’s high rating isn’t just a point of pride for Buffs fans. It could also help drive more fans to choose the Buffs in College Football 26, which would be financially positive for Colorado.

EA Sports has confirmed that when players use their favorite college teams in the game, a portion of the profits is returned directly to the schools.

And with Salter under center in the game — offering a balanced mix of speed and arm strength — choosing the Buffs might not just be a sentimental pick, but a smart one.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Liberty Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) against the Oregon Ducks in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Liberty Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) against the Oregon Ducks in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffaloes will enter Year 3 of the "Coach Prime" era with high expectations, a fresh roster, and a set of quarterbacks built for the spotlight.

In the game and on the field, Colorado will have firepower at quarterback in 2025.

Published
Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has a diverse background in sports journalism, media, and marketing, with experience covering college football, hockey, and professional combat sports. Ben previously worked in athletic communications at the University of Colorado at Boulder and contributed to coverage of Buffs athletics through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is seeking a master's degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M University and holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche, and Denver Nuggets games, analyzing sports advertising trends, and running his online vintage retail business.

Home/Football