Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders Previews Week 2 vs. Delaware Blue Hens: Live Updates

Coach Deion Sanders is set to address the media on Tuesday ahead of the Colorado Buffaloes' Week 2 home game against the Delaware Blue Hens. Stay tuned for live updates throughout Coach Prime's mid-week press conference from the Champions Center in Boulder.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
BOULDER — Ahead of the Colorado Buffaloes' Week 2 home game against the Delaware Blue Hens, coach Deion Sanders will address the media on Tuesday. "Coach Prime" is expected to preview the matchup and share a few other updates on the Buffs as they look to regroup from Friday's loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Perhaps the two biggest questions facing Colorado this week are the injury status of wide receiver Omarion Miller and the possibility of freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis making his college debut. Many have also expressed uncertainty about offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's play-calling abilities, but no changes are expected for now.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This article will be updated throughout Sanders' Delaware Blue Hens game week press conference:

Will Julian Lewis See Playing Time?

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Kaidon Salter is still expected to start at quarterback again, Lewis may see snaps if Colorado builds a large enough lead. "Coach Prime" said Lewis was available to play against Georgia Tech, but the close nature of the game kept Salter on the field.

Salter, a transfer from Liberty, threw for 159 yards, rushed for 43 and accounted for two touchdowns against Georgia Tech in his own Colorado debut. After the loss, "Coach Prime" said he'd like to see Salter use his legs more.

Expect "Coach Prime" to provide additional insight into Colorado's quarterback situation on Tuesday.

Omarion Miller's Injury Status

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

"Coach Prime" revealed after Friday's loss that standout wide receiver Omarion Miller "tweaked" his hamstring. It's currently unclear whether Miller, who recorded one catch for 39 yards against Georgia Tech, will see action on Saturday.

Quick Look At Delaware Blue Hens

Delaware State's Wayne Favors III (left) moves for Delaware's Sean Wilson on a first quarter reception in the Blue Hens' 35-17 win at Delaware Stadium, August 28, 2025. / William Bretzger-Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Led by fourth-year coach Ryan Carty, Delaware is 1-0 after beating rival Delaware State in Week 1, 35-17. Quarterback Nick Minicucci threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and defensive backs KT Seay and Kahlil Ali each recorded an interception.

The Blue Hens are navigating their first season at the FBS level as a member of the Conference USA.

Kickoff between the Buffs and Blue Hens on Saturday at Folsom Field is set for 1:30 p.m. MT on ESPN.

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

