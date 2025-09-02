Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders Previews Week 2 vs. Delaware Blue Hens: Live Updates
BOULDER — Ahead of the Colorado Buffaloes' Week 2 home game against the Delaware Blue Hens, coach Deion Sanders will address the media on Tuesday. "Coach Prime" is expected to preview the matchup and share a few other updates on the Buffs as they look to regroup from Friday's loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Perhaps the two biggest questions facing Colorado this week are the injury status of wide receiver Omarion Miller and the possibility of freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis making his college debut. Many have also expressed uncertainty about offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's play-calling abilities, but no changes are expected for now.
This article will be updated throughout Sanders' Delaware Blue Hens game week press conference:
Will Julian Lewis See Playing Time?
While Kaidon Salter is still expected to start at quarterback again, Lewis may see snaps if Colorado builds a large enough lead. "Coach Prime" said Lewis was available to play against Georgia Tech, but the close nature of the game kept Salter on the field.
Salter, a transfer from Liberty, threw for 159 yards, rushed for 43 and accounted for two touchdowns against Georgia Tech in his own Colorado debut. After the loss, "Coach Prime" said he'd like to see Salter use his legs more.
Expect "Coach Prime" to provide additional insight into Colorado's quarterback situation on Tuesday.
Omarion Miller's Injury Status
"Coach Prime" revealed after Friday's loss that standout wide receiver Omarion Miller "tweaked" his hamstring. It's currently unclear whether Miller, who recorded one catch for 39 yards against Georgia Tech, will see action on Saturday.
MORE: College Football Rankings Biggest Movers: Ole Miss, Colorado Buffaloes, Florida State
MORE: Pat Shurmur On Hot Seat? Colorado Offensive Coordinator Receives Backlash After Loss
MORE: Grading Colorado Buffaloes After Loss to Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
MORE: What Deion Sanders Learned About Colorado Buffaloes Team From Week 1 Loss
MORE: What Shedeur Sanders Told Deion, Shilo After Brutal Week
Quick Look At Delaware Blue Hens
Led by fourth-year coach Ryan Carty, Delaware is 1-0 after beating rival Delaware State in Week 1, 35-17. Quarterback Nick Minicucci threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and defensive backs KT Seay and Kahlil Ali each recorded an interception.
The Blue Hens are navigating their first season at the FBS level as a member of the Conference USA.
Kickoff between the Buffs and Blue Hens on Saturday at Folsom Field is set for 1:30 p.m. MT on ESPN.