What Delaware Blue Hens Quarterback Nick Minicucci Said About Facing Colorado Buffaloes
With nothing to lose against a Power Four opponent, the Delaware Blue Hens are expected to give the Colorado Buffaloes their best on Saturday afternoon.
Heading into only their second game as an FBS program, the Blue Hens are well aware of the opportunity at hand and with most expecting a blowout in Boulder, all the pressure is on Colorado to deliver. The Buffs are certainly the more talented squad, but coach Deion Sanders has plenty to fix this week after a shaky season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Meanwhile, Delaware looked strong in its 35-17 Week 1 win over the Delaware State Hornets. After losing starting quarterback Zach Marker to an injury early in the game, Nick Minicucci threw for 270 yards and rushed for three touchdowns off the bench. Defensively, the Blue Hens recorded two interceptions against the DeSean Jackson-coached Hornets.
Nick Minicucci Talks Colorado Matchup
After beating Delaware State, the junior Minicucci spoke on the Blue Hens' mindset heading into a far more challenging Week 2 test.
"We're gonna prepare just as well as we always do," Minicucci said, per the Blue Hens. "It might be highlighted a little more now because we're playing Colorado, which is a pretty cool thing, a pretty big game. It's gonna be fun. We're just gonna do what we usually do. Prepare really hard, watch a lot of film, and go down there and give them a fight."
Colorado has become accustomed to getting opponents' best in the "Coach Prime" era, and Saturday's matchup against Delaware should be no different. The Blue Hens won nine games in each of the past two seasons and are still looking to improve after beating Delaware State.
"We can always be better," Minicucci said. "I think we left some plays on the table (against Delaware State). I'll be the first one to say it, coach (Ryan Carty) will be the first one to say it: We could've scored a lot more points tonight."
Deion Sanders Staying In The Moment
In his postgame presser following Friday's loss to Georgia Tech, "Coach Prime" wasn't quite ready to discuss Colorado's matchup with Delaware.
"I'm not on next week yet," Sanders said. "I'm still here, I'm still present. It's going to be a minute before I flush this thing. So I got to really think about this, because I fought me more than anybody else, and I got to really see how I can improve to make sure we're on the right path of success. I'm not nearly ready to flush this thing."
Colorado and Delaware will kick off at 1:30 p.m. MT (Fox) on Saturday at Folsom Field.