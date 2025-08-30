Key Colorado Buffaloes Wide Receiver Tweaks Hamstring In Georgia Tech Defeat
BOULDER — An already difficult night for the Colorado Buffaloes' wide receivers took another hit as coach Deion Sanders revealed postgame that Omarion Miller "tweaked" his hamstring in Friday's 27-20 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Despite recording only one catch, Miller was Colorado's leading receiver with 39 yards. His injury seemingly came during quarterback Kaidon Salter's game-tying touchdown run in the fourth quarter, according to a video posted by DNVR's Scott Procter.
Deion Sanders Shares Postgame Injury Update
"I think we only sustained one injury tonight," Sanders said to open his postgame presser. "I think it was a pulled hamstring, something like he tweaked the hamstring."
While Miller is certainly a key member of Colorado's wide receivers room, the Buffs were fortunate to escape their season opener against a physical Georgia Tech team with only one injury. Offensive linemen Chauncey Gooden and Phillip Houston and running back Dallan Hayden weren't dressed.
Miller's injury appears minor, but it's still concerning, as he missed the second half of last season with a leg injury. The junior had 10 catches for 216 yards and one touchdown last year before going down in Colorado's loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.
Omarion Miller's Impact On Colorado's Offense
When healthy and utilized to his full extent, Miller is arguably the most talented wide receiver on Colorado's roster. Still, he's looking to find consistency after showing only flashes, albeit bright, over the past two seasons.
“He’s my meter in the room,” Colorado wide receivers coach Jason Phillips said during spring camp. “If I see him taking strides and bettering himself, it just lets me know everybody else in the room is going to be that much better. He’s my barometer at this point.”
Although the run game growth was inspiring, Colorado's failure to incorporate Miller and the rest of its talented wide receivers on Friday was less so. Quarterback Kaidon Salter completed only eight passes to wideouts for a total of 97 yards.
"We're gonna get that right," Sanders said of Colorado's wide receiver involvement. "I promise you, we gonna get that right. When they had opportunities. They made plays. We're gonna get that right."
When Will Omarion Miller Return?
"Coach Prime" didn't give a return timeline, but Miller should be considered questionable for Colorado's Week 2 game against the Delaware Blue Hens. Considering the matchup and the Buffs' depth at wide receiver, it may make sense to let Miller rest. Colorado will also face a more challenging defense the following week in its Big 12 opener against Houston.
Now 0-1, the Buffs will look for their first win of the season against Delaware next Saturday (1:30 p.m. MT, Fox).