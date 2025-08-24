Five Big Questions For Deion Sanders Without Colorado Stars Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders
It may be strange watching the Colorado Buffaloes take the field without wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders this Friday.
Their departures hung over the Buffs all offseason, but coach Deion Sanders hasn't looked up. "Coach Prime" has kept his eyes on year three of his tenure in Boulder, even amid a battle with bladder cancer.
He, Shedeur and Hunter forever transformed what the world thought possible of football at Colorado. Now, a new coalition of players is tasked to carry that mantle.
With change abundant, the 2025 Buffaloes must pass several tests to ensure a bright future.
Is Kaidon Salter A Worthy Successor?
Following the greatest two-year run of quarterback play in a program's history may not be what Kaidon Salter envisioned for his final college season.
However, that doesn't mean he can't help Colorado to similar success, or that he doesn't have the talent to match Shedeur's riveting production. Salter had one of the best Group of Five quarterbacking seasons this decade in 2023 with the Liberty Flames.
If the Buffaloes get that version of Salter, Big 12 glory won't be hard to find. But if the flustered, inconsistent Salter of last season re-emerges, prized freshman Julian Lewis would be waiting in the wings.
Who Steps Up Out Wide?
Colorado won't just be replacing Hunter at wide receiver this season. LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Will Sheppard formed a dynamic quartet that kept Colorado consistently moving through the air, but all have left in search of NFL roster spots.
Those departures leave a deep yet largely unproven group of pass-catchers. Omarion Miller, Joseph Williams, Drelon Miller and Sincere Brown appear to be the group's favored four targets moving forward, an admirable blend of size, strength, speed, youth and experience.
The four have made elite plays at Colorado and elsewhere, though with smaller sample sizes.
Transfers Hykeem Williams and Jack Hestera, along with freshmen Quentin Gibson, Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. and Kam Mikell, are additional threats.
Does The Offensive Line Push Forward?
It was a bar that neared the earth's core, but Colorado's offensive line improved last season. Still, it wasn't worth bringing back without major changes.
Offensive line coach Phil Loadholdt went out the door, opening another for Gunnar White. The unsuspecting hire romped through the portal, bringing in four new starters with quality experience around the country.
Xavier Hill (Memphis Tigers) and Zy Crisler (Illinois Fighting Illini) are monstrous guards who earned all-conference honors, while Zarian McGill (Louisiana Tech Bulldogs) and Larry Johnson III (Tennessee Volunteers) bulked up to bolster center and right tackle, respectively.
These four newcomers join returning left tackle Jordan Seaton, a former five-star recruit with a first-round NFL draft choice in his future.
Aided by solid depth pieces in Aki Ogunbiyi, Kareem Harden and Cooper Lovelace, this unit looks lightyears more formidable than either of its past two iterations.
Can Marshall Faulk Revive The Run?
The Buffs' offensive line play goes hand-in-hand with their run game. Over Sanders' two years of direction, Colorado's rushing attack has been virtually nonexistent.
Coach Prime's solution? A Pro Football Hall of Famer to coach the running back position, Marshall Faulk.
Faulk oversees a room with two explosive returners, Micah Welch and Dallan Hayden, and two fascinating transfers, DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price. If the Buffaloes' offensive line can congeal, watch for their potential-laden tailbacks to follow suit.
Do New Linebackers Wreak Same Havoc?
Defensively, Colorado has fewer uncertainties. Much of the defensive line returns after leading the Big 12 in sacks, and the secondary brings back standouts in cornerbacks DJ McKinney and Preston Hodge.
However, the dynamic linebacker duo of Nikhai Hill-Green and Lavonta Bentley hit the road.
Sanders selected Reginald Hughes (Jacksonville State Gamecocks) and Martavius French (UTSA Roadrunners) as the Buffs' next tandem, and it will bear extreme pressure to make a similar impact as its predecessors.
French starred at UTSA and poses as a more downhill run stopper, while Hughes's skillset could cater more toward pass coverage.