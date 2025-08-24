Buffs Beat

Five Big Questions For Deion Sanders Without Colorado Stars Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is less than a week away from opening up year three with Colorado, and many pressing questions still need answers. The Buffs will look to fill the void left by quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman winner Travis Hunter.

Harrison Simeon

Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field.
Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
It may be strange watching the Colorado Buffaloes take the field without wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders this Friday.

Their departures hung over the Buffs all offseason, but coach Deion Sanders hasn't looked up. "Coach Prime" has kept his eyes on year three of his tenure in Boulder, even amid a battle with bladder cancer.

He, Shedeur and Hunter forever transformed what the world thought possible of football at Colorado. Now, a new coalition of players is tasked to carry that mantle.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor P
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

With change abundant, the 2025 Buffaloes must pass several tests to ensure a bright future.

Is Kaidon Salter A Worthy Successor?

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) during the spring game at Folsom Field.
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) during the spring game at Folsom Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Following the greatest two-year run of quarterback play in a program's history may not be what Kaidon Salter envisioned for his final college season.

However, that doesn't mean he can't help Colorado to similar success, or that he doesn't have the talent to match Shedeur's riveting production. Salter had one of the best Group of Five quarterbacking seasons this decade in 2023 with the Liberty Flames.

If the Buffaloes get that version of Salter, Big 12 glory won't be hard to find. But if the flustered, inconsistent Salter of last season re-emerges, prized freshman Julian Lewis would be waiting in the wings.

Who Steps Up Out Wide?

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first half against
Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Colorado won't just be replacing Hunter at wide receiver this season. LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Will Sheppard formed a dynamic quartet that kept Colorado consistently moving through the air, but all have left in search of NFL roster spots.

Those departures leave a deep yet largely unproven group of pass-catchers. Omarion Miller, Joseph Williams, Drelon Miller and Sincere Brown appear to be the group's favored four targets moving forward, an admirable blend of size, strength, speed, youth and experience.

The four have made elite plays at Colorado and elsewhere, though with smaller sample sizes.

Transfers Hykeem Williams and Jack Hestera, along with freshmen Quentin Gibson, Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. and Kam Mikell, are additional threats.

Does The Offensive Line Push Forward?

Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) during the second half against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom
Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) during the second half against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It was a bar that neared the earth's core, but Colorado's offensive line improved last season. Still, it wasn't worth bringing back without major changes.

Offensive line coach Phil Loadholdt went out the door, opening another for Gunnar White. The unsuspecting hire romped through the portal, bringing in four new starters with quality experience around the country.

Xavier Hill (Memphis Tigers) and Zy Crisler (Illinois Fighting Illini) are monstrous guards who earned all-conference honors, while Zarian McGill (Louisiana Tech Bulldogs) and Larry Johnson III (Tennessee Volunteers) bulked up to bolster center and right tackle, respectively.

These four newcomers join returning left tackle Jordan Seaton, a former five-star recruit with a first-round NFL draft choice in his future.

Aided by solid depth pieces in Aki Ogunbiyi, Kareem Harden and Cooper Lovelace, this unit looks lightyears more formidable than either of its past two iterations.

Can Marshall Faulk Revive The Run?

Colorado Buffalos running back Dallan Hayden (7) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos running back Dallan Hayden (7) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Buffs' offensive line play goes hand-in-hand with their run game. Over Sanders' two years of direction, Colorado's rushing attack has been virtually nonexistent.

Coach Prime's solution? A Pro Football Hall of Famer to coach the running back position, Marshall Faulk.

Faulk oversees a room with two explosive returners, Micah Welch and Dallan Hayden, and two fascinating transfers, DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price. If the Buffaloes' offensive line can congeal, watch for their potential-laden tailbacks to follow suit.

Do New Linebackers Wreak Same Havoc?

Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Reginald Hughes (50) during the spring game at Folsom Field.
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Reginald Hughes (50) during the spring game at Folsom Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Defensively, Colorado has fewer uncertainties. Much of the defensive line returns after leading the Big 12 in sacks, and the secondary brings back standouts in cornerbacks DJ McKinney and Preston Hodge.

However, the dynamic linebacker duo of Nikhai Hill-Green and Lavonta Bentley hit the road.

Sanders selected Reginald Hughes (Jacksonville State Gamecocks) and Martavius French (UTSA Roadrunners) as the Buffs' next tandem, and it will bear extreme pressure to make a similar impact as its predecessors.

French starred at UTSA and poses as a more downhill run stopper, while Hughes's skillset could cater more toward pass coverage.

Harrison Simeon
HARRISON SIMEON

Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he wrote for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and has interned with the Daily Camera and Crescent City Sports. At the University of Colorado Boulder, he studies journalism and has passionately covered school athletics as President and Editor-In-Chief of its student sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.

