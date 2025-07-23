Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders Welcomes Back Familiar Player With Powerful Story
Last October, Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Nikhil Webb Walker stood before his teammates and delivered a message that would shock them and shift the tone of the season.
Walker, standing alongside Colorado coach Deion Sanders, announced that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma and would need to begin chemotherapy immediately.
"I don’t want to be a distraction to the team," Walker told his teammates. "I want to see how you all boys do, what you all do, and just keep winning — conference championship, bowl game, national championship. That’s why I’ve kept it under wraps."
It was a gut-wrenching moment, not just for Walker but for the entire Buffaloes locker room that had grown close early in the season.
In recognition of their teammate, the Buffaloes dedicated their next game, a victory over Cincinnati at Folsom Field, to Walker. After the game, coach Deion Sanders embraced Walker in front of the team.
Throughout the season, "Coach Prime" and the Buffs continued to pay tribute to Walker with heartfelt gestures, recognizing that his fight suddenly extended far beyond the football field.
Despite missing the final eight games of the 2024 season, Walker remained deeply involved with the team, even attending the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, and receiving his bowl game jersey. His resolve earned him Colorado’s nomination for the Disney Spirit Award, given annually to college football’s most inspirational figure.
But just nine months later, Walker is already back on the practice field. The junior defensive end from Trelawny, Jamaica, recently completed Colorado’s summer workouts and has rejoined the team in full, offering a powerfully inspiring story of resilience and determination.
Now, back in Boulder, Walker has wasted no time getting back to work.
“All I can say is I made it through summer workouts coming back—that’s all I can really say, man. We got camp next,” Walker told Darius of Reach the People Media during Colorado’s final summer workout.
After months of chemotherapy treatment and uncertainty, simply being able to complete summer workouts was a victory in itself.
Uncle Neely of Thee Pregameshow recently commented on Walker's return, saying, "He ain't back just going through the motions, he's back to play."
Walker’s presence is more than just symbolic. At 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, he’s a huge physical addition to Colorado's defense and adds competitive depth along the edge.
Walker played in the first five games of the 2024 season before stepping away for treatment. In that time, Walker was mainly delegated to special teams play, but in 2025, Walker will look to compete with a competitive room of defensive linemen under defensive line coach and former NFL tackle, Domata Peko.
Whether or not Walker earns the opportunity to slot in as a rotational piece this fall, Folsom Field should be ready to welcome him back with a thundering reception when the Buffaloes take on Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.