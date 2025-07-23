Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders Welcomes Back Familiar Player With Powerful Story

@NikhilWalker1🇯🇲 just finished summer workouts with the team—and it hits different knowing the battle he’s fought. Coming back from cancer, his determination is unmatched.

He’s already won in so many ways. Can’t wait to see him making plays at Folsom Field. 🦬 😤 #SkoBuffs #CFB… pic.twitter.com/0HLZiO1hzm