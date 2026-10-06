Four Colorado Buffaloes Who Deserve Bigger Roles After Bye Week

The Colorado Buffaloes have two weeks to decide which players can help end a three-game losing streak. After a 29-7 loss to Texas Tech, the case for trying something different extends beyond the quarterback.

“We’re going to right the wrongs, looking to see how some of the young men respond,” coach Deion Sanders said during his post-game conference.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Damian Henderson (26) carries the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado enters its bye at 2-3 before hosting Utah on Oct. 17. Four players deserve a close look, though the reasons range from limited opportunities to a need for more consistent work.

Kaneal Sweetwyne deserves more than a trick play

Freshman quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne has a case for more practice work alongside quarterbacks Isaac Wilson and Julian Lewis. Both older players have started this season, and neither has helped Colorado sustain enough scoring during its losing streak.

Sweetwyne completed a seven-yard pass to Wilson on the opening snap against Texas Tech after lining up at receiver. His other attempt, on fourth down from the Red Raiders’ four-yard line late in the game, fell incomplete.

Two throws cannot establish that he is ready to lead the offense. They do justify, however, finding out more during the bye. Giving him work beyond a special package would let Colorado judge his reads, timing, and ball security before increasing his game responsibilities. A longer look would also show whether his package can help whichever quarterback wins the next starting assignment.

Damian Henderson II offers help on the ground

Running back Damian Henderson II turned three carries into 19 yards, including a 12-yard gain. Colorado’s other running backs combined for 13 yards on 11 attempts, making Henderson’s limited production worth revisiting.

He also converted third and 10 with a 20-yard reception, although Colorado trailed 29-9 then. The stringer argument for more carries comes from his second-quarter runs of 12 and five yards while the Buffs still led. Colorado should see whether he can produce across more possessions.

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Xavier Payne (72)) takes the field for warmups before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Xavier Payne needs room to grow

True freshman offensive lineman Xavier Payne made his first career start against Texas Tech. The 6-7, 320-pound newcomer now has a starting assignment to learn from, as offensive line coach Gunnar White prepares the group for Utah.

Colorado allowed one sack, but that team statistic cannot explain how Payne handled each assignment. The offense also averaged just 2.4 yards per rush. Keeping him involved through the bye would give him a chance to improve his work within a line that still needs better results on the ground.

Naeten Mitchell can contribute in several ways

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Louis Brown IV (4) is tackled after a catch by Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Naeten Mitchell (4) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety Naeten Mitchell made five tackles, including a four-yard loss on 4th-and-1 in the second quarter. That stop returned possession to Colorado immediately after its failed fake punt.

Mitchell carried on that fake, gaining four yards when the Buffs needed seven. He also caught a three-yard pass and drew a deep target late. His defensive stop provides the strongest reason to keep building around him, while offensive touches should come with a clear purpose.

The bye gives defensive coordinator Chris Marve and the staff time to balance those duties without taking Mitchell away from what he already does well.

“The score is not indicative of who these guys are and who we are,” Sanders said.

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