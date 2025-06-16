Colorado Buffaloes Cornerback DJ McKinney Top NFL Draft Prospect To Watch?
Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney is heading into his junior season as one of the top returning players for the Buffaloes, on pace to have a big season. After the year, McKinney will be draft eligible and could be one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.
ESPN NFL Draft and college football analyst Jordan Reid posted his top cornerback prospects for the 2026 class entering the season. Reid believes this is one of the most promising positions, and in his list of cornerbacks, Reid listed McKinney.
McKinney joined the Buffaloes in 2024 following two seasons with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. He was redshirted in 2022 but earned more playing time in 2023 before entering the portal.
McKinney had a strong first season with the Buffaloes, finishing the year with 61 combined tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and three interceptions. One of the interceptions did result in a pick-six, and it happened to be against his former team, Oklahoma State.
McKinney played and started in all 13 games and played the most defensive snaps on the team with 840. He also finished the season ranked at No. 4 in the Big 12 for pass deflections and passes defended.
Returning to the Buffaloes in 2025, McKinney is looking to step up as a leader.
“I kind of want to step up into that more, being a vocal leader this year. You know, just making sure my guys know what they’re doing and you know, we just on point every time,” McKinney said while speaking to the media in the spring.
McKinney is in solid company on Reid’s list of the top 2026 draft prospects. He has several elite cornerbacks on his list along with McKinney such as Texas’ Malik Muhammad and Tennessee’s Jermod McCoy, who are both talented players.
McKinney is going to be a big player to watch in 2025, also being listed on Pro Football Focus’ 10 cornerback prospects to watch this season. The Buffaloes had Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter selected No. 2 overall. Instead of being worried about the cornerback room without Hunter, there is excitement surrounding McKinney.
“One of the biggest things I learned about myself is, you know, I got to always stay, stay in my own, like, stay on myself more,” McKinney continued. “I’m my biggest critique, so I just want to make sure that I keep stacking every day, each day getting better and everything.”
“And then another thing is, you know, just, just don’t get too high and don’t get too high in the highs don’t get too low in the lows. Like I said, just got to keep a constant mindset, a pro mindset really every day,” McKinney said.
The Buffaloes lost several players from the 2024 team whether it be through the Transfer Portal or the NFL Draft. Colorado finished the season with a 9-4 record going 7-2 in Big 12 conference play. McKinney is looking to be a leader on and off the field as Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes prepare for a big 2025 season.