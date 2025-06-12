Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter A 'Natural' On Offense And Defense At NFL Minicamp
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter is well into the NFL’s offseason program. The Jaguars intend to have Hunter as primarily a wide receiver but have been giving him opportunities to play defense during camp.
For the first time this offseason, Hunter played both offense and defense in the same practice, switching from wide receiver to cornerback during Thursday’s final practice.
Hunter remained open throughout the draft process that he wants to play both offense and defense in the NFL, similarly to how he did with the Colorado Buffaloes. After easing him in, the Jaguars are giving him the opportunity. Jacksonville safety Eric Murray spoke about Hunter’s versatility commending the rookie.
“It’s natural for him, it’s just very natural. I think every time he steps foot in that white jersey on our side. You see these flash players and it’s like well, he just got here he probably don’t really know what’s going on, you know that’s just his true athleticism and who he is and it’s just real easy for him,” Murray said.
Murray has been in the NFL since being a fourth-round draft pick in 2016. The ten-year veteran emphasized that he has not seen someone do what Hunter is attempting to do in the league.
“I’ve never seen it before, other than you know in high school or something like that. So to be able to do that at the highest level is one of the most impressive feats I’ve seen in a while,” Murray said.
Hunter showed how well he can play on both sides of the field with the Colorado Buffaloes. He won the Heisman Trophy following an exceptional 2024 season. Hunter led the Buffaloes in receiving yards with 1,258 and 15 touchdowns. Defensively, he had 35 combined tackles, defended 11 passes, and caught four interceptions.
Though the former Colorado star may not be on the defensive side of the field as often as he was with the Buffaloes, he is putting in the work to achieve his goal of playing both.
Hunter went on to be the No. 2 overall draft pick and is already turning heads in the NFL. He had some growing pains during the rookie minicamp, stumbling on routes, but has shown improvement over the weeks that followed.
The Jacksonville Jaguars finished the 2024 season with a 4-13 record and made big offseason moves in hopes of improving in 2025. The franchise hired coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone, who traded up in the NFL Draft to select Hunter.
The Jaguars defense allowed opponents an average of 403.5 total yards and 25.6 yards per game. The offense scored an average of just 18.8 points. Adding Hunter is a way of solving two issues, as he will help on both sides of the field.
Hunter is on pace to be a major role player for the Jaguars offensively in 2024. He will join second-year wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who finished with 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in his rookie season.
The Jaguars will have two young and talented players for veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The former No. 1 overall pick has not had the NFL career expected of him, but with a new regime and Hunter to pass to, Lawrence could reach his potential.