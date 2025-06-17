Colorado Buffaloes' Drelon Miller Passionately Details Sophomore Season Pursuits
When discussing the future of the Colorado Buffaloes, it's hard not to mention wide receiver Drelon Miller.
The speedy receiver from Silsbee, Texas, was stellar as a freshman in 2024. Miller came along down the stretch, erupting for 108 yards and a touchdown against the Utah Utes and making another improbable grab for a score one week later against the Kansas Jayhawks.
Miller's 32 receptions for 277 yards and three touchdowns don't paint a clear picture, as the freshman was buried beneath an all-time great receiver room including Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Will Sheppard.
Heading into the fall, Miller has high aspirations. Midway through last season, coach Deion Sanders awarded Wester the No. 1 jersey, a high honor reserved for those who excelled under the coach's mantras of discipline, toughness and character. Miller wants to be next, expressing so on a recent podcast appearance.
His desire goes beyond the white lines. Miller revealed his want for No. 1 stems from his best friend early in high school, who encouraged him to sport the jersey before tragically passing away. Miller's prep days improved after wearing No. 1, but he now sports No. 6 with the Buffaloes.
"It is just a number at the end of the day, but it means more than a number," Miller told Darius Sanders of Reach the People Media. "Ever since I started wearing number one in football, my life just changed. I started getting offers, the recruiting picked up, everybody started to know who I was."
"Dre for 1," he later campaigned.
The wideout said he hopes to attain the jersey number by fall camp, which begins in late July. He's the only Buff of note to vocally express interest in the number, so "Coach Prime" will have a decision to make sooner rather than later.
Additionally, Miller shouted out two Colorado freshmen following in his footsteps. He called Quentin Gibson and Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. the "two best freshmen receivers" in the country.
Miller could be a versatile weapon in the Buffs' offense this fall. He'll play in the slot and possibly the backfield as a hybrid runner and pass-catcher. With, Omarion Miller, Joseph Williams and Sincere Brown, Drelon Miller has a chance to make waves in an extremely talented wideout room.
While talent is bubbling throughout Colorado's perimeter, it's relatively unproven. Miller caught the most balls of any returner from last season and could help newcomers adjust to offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's system.
He could also be a more expressive candidate to develop chemistry with both of Colorado's new quarterbacks, Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis. Though he's somewhat undersized, Miller's agility and poise in traffic can help him become a staple through the air.
Miller has more than enough potential to fit like a glove into Colorado's passing attack of the future. His attitude and interest in attaining No. 1 speak to how he overcame as many obstacles as he did to become a four-star recruit and key contributor to a Big 12 contender's offense in 2024.