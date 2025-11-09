Buffs Beat

Former Colorado Buff Dylan Edwards’ Portal Move Sparks Potential Return to Boulder

Former Colorado Buffaloes running back Dylan Edwards has entered the NCAA transfer portal again, and speculation is growing that the speedy playmaker who once shined under Deion Sanders could find his way back to Boulder.

Ben Armendariz

Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Dylan Edwards (3) celebrates as he leaves the field after a win against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Dylan Edwards (3) celebrates as he leaves the field after a win against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
It’s been a whirlwind few years for the former Colorado Buffaloes running back Dylan Edwards. Once a cornerstone of Deion Sanders’ first recruiting class at Colorado, the electric running back who dazzled fans with his speed and playmaking ability is reportedly entering the transfer portal once again — and the speculation about a return to Boulder is already heating up.

Sep 2, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dylan Edwards (3) scores the go ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Edwards, who was initially committed to Notre Dame coming out of high school before flipping to Colorado in 2023, has a long history with "Coach Prime" dating back to his childhood days in Texas, when he played for “Truth,” Sanders’ youth football organization. A relationship that seemed to come full circle when Edwards joined Sanders at Colorado.

Bursting Onto the Scene

Sep 2, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dylan Edwards (3) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

In the Buffs’ 2023 season opener against TCU, Edwards burst onto the national stage with four total touchdowns on the day (three receiving, one rushing) setting a Colorado school record for most receiving yards and touchdowns by a running back in a single game.

But after that breakout performance, Colorado struggled to find consistency on the ground. The Buffs’ pass-heavy offense limited Edwards’ opportunities, and by season’s end, the promising freshman had made the decision to move on.

He transferred to Kansas State, returning home to where he grew up and where his father, Leon Edwards, also once played running back. The move initially looked like the perfect fit — Edwards thrived in Manhattan, leading all Power 4 running backs in average yards per carry (5.74) in 2024 and earning Offensive MVP honors in the Raycom Bowl.

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Dylan Edwards (3) celebrates with the offensive MVP trophy after defeating the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

But the 2025 season brought new challenges. An ankle injury suffered during the season opener in Dublin against Iowa State sidelined him for most of the year, forcing a redshirt and ultimately leading to another trip to the transfer portal.

Miller’s Emoji Sparks Speculation - "🦦"

Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates after a first down during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

As news of Edwards’ transfer hit social media, Colorado fans immediately began to dream of a reunion. One fan wrote online, “K-State roasting him, other college fans saying he’s a diva... Seems only Colorado knows what his true skill is! Come back home, Dylan!”

But what really caught Buff Nation’s attention was a subtle post from Colorado wide receiver Omarion Miller. Miller reposted the news of Edwards entering the portal, adding nothing but an otter emoji — an ominous gesture that quickly fueled speculation.

Miller and Edwards were both part of Sanders’ first recruiting class at Colorado, and their ability on the field, even as freshmen, was undeniable. Whether the post was a playful hint or just a show of acknowledgement, fans couldn’t help but wonder: could a reunion really be in the cards?

Could a Reunion Really Happen?

Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Dylan Edwards (3) tries to break a tackle attempt from Colorado Buffaloes safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (7) during the first half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

As much as CU fans might love to see Dylan Edwards back in black and gold, a reunion feels unlikely — at least for now. While Sanders and Edwards share a strong personal connection dating back to the “Truth” youth football days, the running back’s initial transfer caught many in Boulder off guard.

Still, with Colorado’s offense in transition and freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis set to make his first start, it’s not hard to imagine Sanders exploring every option to add another playmaker to his backfield. Edwards’ familiarity with the program, his chemistry with Omarion Miller, and his proven big-play ability would make him an intriguing fit if both sides were open to it.

One new wrinkle that could make Colorado more appealing this time around is the addition of Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk as the Buffs’ running backs coach. Faulk’s presence alone could be enough to draw the interest of a player like Edwards, who would benefit from that kind of mentorship and pro-level perspective.

For now, it’s all speculation — but in Boulder, hope has a way of spreading fast.

Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

