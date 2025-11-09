Former Colorado Buff Dylan Edwards’ Portal Move Sparks Potential Return to Boulder
It’s been a whirlwind few years for the former Colorado Buffaloes running back Dylan Edwards. Once a cornerstone of Deion Sanders’ first recruiting class at Colorado, the electric running back who dazzled fans with his speed and playmaking ability is reportedly entering the transfer portal once again — and the speculation about a return to Boulder is already heating up.
Edwards, who was initially committed to Notre Dame coming out of high school before flipping to Colorado in 2023, has a long history with "Coach Prime" dating back to his childhood days in Texas, when he played for “Truth,” Sanders’ youth football organization. A relationship that seemed to come full circle when Edwards joined Sanders at Colorado.
Bursting Onto the Scene
In the Buffs’ 2023 season opener against TCU, Edwards burst onto the national stage with four total touchdowns on the day (three receiving, one rushing) setting a Colorado school record for most receiving yards and touchdowns by a running back in a single game.
But after that breakout performance, Colorado struggled to find consistency on the ground. The Buffs’ pass-heavy offense limited Edwards’ opportunities, and by season’s end, the promising freshman had made the decision to move on.
He transferred to Kansas State, returning home to where he grew up and where his father, Leon Edwards, also once played running back. The move initially looked like the perfect fit — Edwards thrived in Manhattan, leading all Power 4 running backs in average yards per carry (5.74) in 2024 and earning Offensive MVP honors in the Raycom Bowl.
But the 2025 season brought new challenges. An ankle injury suffered during the season opener in Dublin against Iowa State sidelined him for most of the year, forcing a redshirt and ultimately leading to another trip to the transfer portal.
MORE: Injury To Valuable Leader Could Spell Doom For Colorado Buffaloes' West Virginia Trip
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Takes Major Step Forward In Injury Recovery
MORE: What the Advanced Analytics Say About Colorado vs. West Virginia
Miller’s Emoji Sparks Speculation - "🦦"
As news of Edwards’ transfer hit social media, Colorado fans immediately began to dream of a reunion. One fan wrote online, “K-State roasting him, other college fans saying he’s a diva... Seems only Colorado knows what his true skill is! Come back home, Dylan!”
But what really caught Buff Nation’s attention was a subtle post from Colorado wide receiver Omarion Miller. Miller reposted the news of Edwards entering the portal, adding nothing but an otter emoji — an ominous gesture that quickly fueled speculation.
Miller and Edwards were both part of Sanders’ first recruiting class at Colorado, and their ability on the field, even as freshmen, was undeniable. Whether the post was a playful hint or just a show of acknowledgement, fans couldn’t help but wonder: could a reunion really be in the cards?
Could a Reunion Really Happen?
As much as CU fans might love to see Dylan Edwards back in black and gold, a reunion feels unlikely — at least for now. While Sanders and Edwards share a strong personal connection dating back to the “Truth” youth football days, the running back’s initial transfer caught many in Boulder off guard.
Still, with Colorado’s offense in transition and freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis set to make his first start, it’s not hard to imagine Sanders exploring every option to add another playmaker to his backfield. Edwards’ familiarity with the program, his chemistry with Omarion Miller, and his proven big-play ability would make him an intriguing fit if both sides were open to it.
One new wrinkle that could make Colorado more appealing this time around is the addition of Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk as the Buffs’ running backs coach. Faulk’s presence alone could be enough to draw the interest of a player like Edwards, who would benefit from that kind of mentorship and pro-level perspective.
For now, it’s all speculation — but in Boulder, hope has a way of spreading fast.