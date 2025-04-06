Colorado Buffaloes Early Enrollee Julian Lewis Blocking Out Distractions Early In College Career
Quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis has a lot on his plate amid his first semester at the college level.
Along with navigating the pressure that comes with being one of the highest-ranked signees in Colorado Buffaloes history, the 17-year-old is battling with veteran Kaidon Salter for the team's starting quarterback job. The competition's winner also has big shoes to fill after former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders set several school records during his two years in Boulder.
Remember, Lewis reclassified from 2026 to 2025, meaning he spent only two and a half years at Carrollton High School in Georgia. In his three seasons at Carrollton, Lewis threw for over 11,000 yards and was twice named the Gatorade Georgia Football Player of the Year.
With his first CU spring game on the horizon, Lewis recently appeared on the "Pivot Podcast," hosted by former NFL players Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder. The Colorado early enrollee spoke on adjusting to the college level and multiple other topics.
Lewis admitted that enrolling in college at the age of 17 was "stressful," but Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his staff have helped ease the transition.
"At the end of the day, I feel like I had to make the best decision for me in terms of culture and family and where I felt comfortable at," Lewis said of committing to Colorado. "Being 17 and going to college, it was stressful trying to get all the classes and all that stuff done. I felt like Prime (Deion Sanders) and the whole staff at Colorado really helped me through that."
MORE: NFL Owners Meetings Intel Reveals Shedeur Sanders' 'Unlikely' NFL Draft Teams
MORE: How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes NFL Pro Day: Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter
MORE: Cleveland Browns Hosting Private Dinner For Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Deion Sanders: Colorado Pro Day
Later, Lewis was asked about replacing Shedeur Sanders and competing with Salter for Colorado's starting quarterback job this upcoming season. Not many true freshmen quarterbacks at the Power Four level are allowed the opportunity to fight for a starting job, but Lewis has seemingly earned the trust of "Coach Prime" and his staff.
"I'm just happy I get a chance to compete for the job," said Lewis, a former USC commit. "A lot of guys come into big situations, and I had Shedeur leaving, so it wasn't like I had to compete against some senior that's been there for four years, but we had Salter transfer in from Liberty. I'm just blessed to have the chance to compete.
Navigating the newfound freedom that comes with heading to college is another challenge. Lewis gave a mature response when asked about the social temptations of college.
"I'm running from it right now," Lewis said. "I'm trying to stay as far away from campus right now. I'm just trying to focus on what I've got to do."
Colorado fans will get their first true look at Lewis on April 19 during the Buffs' Black and Gold Day spring football game at Folsom Field.