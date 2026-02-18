Five Reasons to be Excited About Colorado Buffaloes' Spring Football Camp

With official practices set to begin on March 2, the Colorado Buffaloes are now less than two weeks away from their fourth spring football camp under coach Deion Sanders.

Similar to last year, Colorado will use its 15 permitted spring practices, including an intrasquad game, to implement new concepts and get newcomers on the same page. Offensive coordinator Brenann Marion has an especially important month ahead as he looks to teach quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis and others his "Go-Go" system.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"Everybody in this room is different," Marion said in a recent team meeting, per Thee Pregame Show. "Whether you know it or not, whether you believe it or not, you're different. That's why you're in this room."

Below are five reasons to get excited about Colorado's 2026 spring camp:

New Leaders on Defense

Linebacker Tyler Martinez drops back in pass coverage as the Aggies opened their season on Saturday night against the Bryant Bulldogs at Aggie Memorial Stadium. | Jaime Guzman/Special the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Things will play out more in spring camp, but linebackers Tyler Martinez and Gideon Lampron, safety Randon Fontenette and others all stand out as potential defensive leaders. Colorado lacked leadership on both sides of the ball last year, but that shouldn't be an issue in 2026 — at least on defense.

"I gotta be a leader," Lampron told DNVR Buffs after announcing his commitment. "I want to lead this team and be a strong voice and do everything I can to help this team win. But it doesn't mean you can't be a dawg too."

Julian Lewis' Development

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Much of Colorado's offensive success will depend on Lewis' personal growth and how quickly he can learn Marion's offense. The redshirt freshman has all the physical tools to thrive at Colorado, but he'll need to maximize his first true full offseason to reach his potential.

"He's making tremendous progress, not only on the field, but off the field," Sanders told Thee Pregame Show last month.

First Look at Brennan Marion's Offense

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Albeit in a spring game setting, Colorado fans will soon get their first in-person look at Marion's Go-Go offense. The innovative approach utilizes two-running back sets with the goals of getting everybody involved and causing defensive confusion.

New offensive weapons to watch this spring include wide receivers DeAndre Moore Jr., Danny Scudero and Ernest Campbell; running backs Richard Young and Damian Henderson II; and tight end Fisher Clements.

Ernest Campbell's Speed

Refugio's Ernest Campbell watches team practice at the high school on Aug. 4, 2023, in Texas. | Angela Piazza/ Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Campbell's impressive speed has been a major storyline of the young offseason, as the Sacramento State transfer recently ran a 6.76-second 60-meter dash at a CU track meet — the ninth-fastest time in program history.

In Marion's offense last season, Campbell caught 37 passes for 755 yards and eight touchdowns.

Impact of a Healthy Deion Sanders

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

After spending last summer at his home in Texas battling bladder cancer, Sanders entered this offseason healthy and active in every facet of his program. An available "Coach Prime" should have a major impact on Colorado's ability to mesh in spring camp and beyond.