Analytics Reveal the Talent Behind Colorado’s Defensive Line Transfers

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has been full of change, but coach Deion Sanders got a boost when New Mexico State transfer Ezra Christensen secured eligibility for a sixth season. His return brings much-needed experience to a defensive line Sanders has been working to rebuild.

After losing more than half their roster this offseason to the transfer portal, the defensive line was in desperate need of an overhaul.

Along with Christensen, Tulane transfer Santana Hopper stands out as another key addition. Both players aren’t just additions, but they rank among the most disruptive defensive tackles in the country.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

According to PFSN’s defensive tackle impact metric, Christensen (87.5) and Hopper (85.7) both landed in the top five nationally. The metric combines numbers and letter grades to evaluate overall performance for individual defensive tackles.

With talent and proven disruptive ability on the line, Christensen and Hopper could turn the Buffaloes defensive front into one of the most improved units in the country if they live up to their potential.

MORE: Colorado Transfer Receiver Adds New Dimension to Buffaloes Offense

MORE: Deion Sanders Causes Controversy with Fines for Colorado Players

MORE: The Most Impactful Transfer Portal Addition For Colorado

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

What The Metrics Say About Ezra Christensen And Santana Hopper

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The metrics don’t necessarily predict impact, but they do suggest the Buffaloes may have landed two undervalued transfers. For a defense that struggled to generate pressure and hold up against the run, adding Christensen and Hopper looks like a worthwhile move.

That makes their strong grades worth more than a passing mention. PFSN applies this metric across both the NFL and college football to create a true apples-to-apples comparison for interior linemen.

This season, it spotlighted Miami (OH)’s Adam Trick at 96.4 and Tennessee Titans standout Jeffery Simmons, who has ranked among the top performers for five straight seasons. Seeing Christensen and Hopper graded in that range puts their evaluations into meaningful context.

If those evaluations carry over to Boulder, Colorado may have found two players who can stabilize the middle of its defense. For a unit in transition, that kind of interior presence could make a noticeable difference this fall.

Why Colorado’s Defensive Line Became a Top Priority for Deion Sanders

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s defense showed flashes last season, particularly in the secondary, but consistency was hard to come by. The bigger problems were always in the trenches, where the team struggled to rush the quarterback and stop the run.

The Buffaloes’ run defense constantly struggled, and their top sack producer finished the season with fewer than three sacks. Opponents frequently won at the line of scrimmage, putting added pressure on the rest of the defense and limiting Colorado’s ability to stay competitive.

That made the defensive line an obvious offseason focus for coach Sanders. The goal goes beyond simply adding depth, but it’s more about building a front that can hold up against the run, generate pressure, and disrupt opposing offenses.

Adding Hopper and Christensen represents a step in that direction as the program prepares for Big 12 play. For a program working to remain competitive, strengthening the defensive front was a necessary move.

A more formidable line gives the Buffaloes a stronger foundation and forces opponents to rethink their approach. With the right development and consistency, Sanders could turn that unit into one of the program's biggest defensive strengths next season.