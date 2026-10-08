Five Colorado Buffaloes With Falling NFL Draft Stocks Amid Losing Skid

The Colorado Buffaloes’ three-game losing skid has not only been damaging to their standing in the Big 12, but also to their players. Specifically, a number of their upperclassmen.



Coming into the season, Colorado hoped to send a number of players to the 2027 NFL Draft after good 2026 performances. However, during this three-game losing skid, these five players have taken major hits to their NFL Draft stocks.

1. Wide receiver Danny Scudero

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scudero has battled an injury throughout the season, and it has likely hurt his draft stock through five weeks. He rushed his return but was not the same player in the two games he appeared in.

A year removed from being the nation’s leading receiver with the San Jose State Spartans, he has recorded just five catches for 24 yards without a touchdown. He’s expected to return after Colorado’s bye week, but if he can’t, he’ll have a long and much less clear path to the NFL.

2. Offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter (59) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hunter is in a similar boat to Scudero. Although he was fully healthy coming into the season, he suffered a leg injury in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Week 1. It required surgery and there is a chance that he will miss the remainder of the year.

While his eligibility from that point forward will remain to be seen, it is an outcome he’d like to avoid if possible. After making 25 starts with the Houston Cougars from 2022 to 2025, he had established himself as a veteran talent with NFL upside at center.

But if he’s unable to put anything on tape in 2026, it would take a healthy and dominant spring to potentially make it onto draft boards.

3. Defensive back Makari Vickers

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Stephon Johnson (5) makes a reception as Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Makari Vickers (10) defends during the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Vickers missed Colorado’s game against the then-No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders in Week 5 due to injury, his stock has been falling for a different reason. Although the injury certainly won’t look good on his resume, his work in the Buffs’ secondary was already not doing him any favors.

As Colorado’s defensive backs navigated struggles through the first three weeks, Vickers was the unit’s biggest liability in zone coverage. He was frequently moved off of his nickel position in favor of Boo Carter, including against the Weber State Wildcats of the FCS. He lost his starting role prior to his injury, and if he’s unable to regain it before the end of the year, it’ll be hard for him to prove himself to NFL squads.

4. Wide receiver Kam Perry

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Weber State cornerback Tre Turner (1) tackles Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Kam Perry (7) in the second half against Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perry turned down scholarship opportunities at several other schools, electing to walk on at Colorado during the offseason in hopes of boosting his draft stock. Yet, despite a mostly healthy season, he has been a total non-factor.

He was regarded as Colorado’s shiftiest receiver by the likes of Julian Lewis and several of his other teammates before the year, but he hasn’t seen much of the field. He was nearly a 1,000-yard receiver with the Miami University Redhawks in 2025, but despite the positive trajectory he was on, he may have undone that hard work in his time at CU.

He’s recorded just four catches for 21 yards in two game appearances, and as a 5-9, 170-pound receiver, a lack of production is the last thing NFL teams want to see from him.

5. Running back Richard Young

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) carries the ball against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a former blue-chip recruit who began his college career with the Nick Saban-led Alabama Crimson Tide, Young seemed all but destined for an NFL future. However, he was never able to carve out a consistent role in Tuscaloosa. He transferred to Colorado hoping to make up for that lost time in a run-first offense, but an injury setback during the summer put him at a disadvantage entering fall camp.

So far, that’s been a tough hurdle to climb for Young, as he’s only recorded 16 carries for 49 yards and no touchdowns.

Colorado has seen injuries to its backfield, and Young has still fallen behind the pack. If his season continues on this trajectory, he likely won’t have much of an NFL future awaiting him after this season.

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