Kam Perry Opens Up Deion Sanders, Decision To Transfer To Colorado

As the Colorado Buffaloes continue to rebuild their roster, the team has landed wide receiver Kam Perry in the transfer portal. Perry is an explosive slot receiver who has the potential to step in quickly as a role player with Colorado next season.

After his commitment, Perry appeared on "DNVR Buffs Live" and explained why he chose the Colorado Buffaloes as his next destination.

“It was really just the whole entire coaching staff, really. Just from Marion to Coach Prime to receiver coach, OC, everybody, defensive staff, it just made me feel like I was home,” Perry said. “Me being a smaller guy, they don’t really put me in a box. They allow me to play outside, play inside, move around, and I just fell in love.”

Sounds like Coach Prime made a good impression.

The Colorado Buffaloes hired Brennan Marion as the team’s next offensive coordinator not long after the conclusion of the regular season. Marion is the inventor of the “Go-Go” offense, which has generated excitement regarding what he can do with the Buffaloes. With Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the staff making a strong impression on Perry, the Buffaloes landed an elite playmaker.

What Kam Perry Brings To Colorado

Perry spent one season with Indiana before joining the Miami (OH) RedHawks for the two years. With the RedHawks, Perry saw more reps on offense, developed at a high level, and was a playmaker for the program.

He is coming off a season with 43 receptions for 976 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 22.7 yards per reception, helping the RedHawks' offense drive down the field. Perry is a slot receiver, but was one of the most explosive pass catchers in the portal.

Perry is a speedy athlete with playmaking ability, and joining a Colorado team that needs depth at the receiver position. Based on his conversation on why he committed to Colorado, Perry understands his size, but chose the Buffaloes because they will not limit him. Mario can take advantage of Perry’s explosiveness and help the offense take a big step forward in 2026.

The Colorado Buffaloes lost wide receiver Omarion Miller to the transfer portal and did not sign any receivers in the 2026 recruiting class. This is a position of need for Colorado, and picking up Perry was a big move for the Buffaloes.

Colorado Buffaloes Showing Effort To Improve The Offense

One of the first moves Colorado made following the 2026 season was hiring Marion. With a young quarterback in Julian Lewis, Sanders is building a staff and roster that can help him lead an offense.

While discussing his commitment to Colorado, Perry also revealed he already knows Lewis. Already knowing each other and getting the chance to play together can help the two build instant chemistry on the field.

“Now that we playing together on the biggest stage in college football, yeah, it’s about to get real,” Perry said.

Lewis appeared in four games with Colorado in his true freshman season before being shut down to save his redshirt. In those four games, the young quarterback showed off his high ceiling, passing for 589 yards and four touchdowns. With the addition of Perry, Lewis is gaining an explosive and reliable receiver to throw to, which will help Colorado’s offense stay on the field.

The Colorado staff has been active in the portal, but still has work to do on the offensive side of the ball. In addition to Perry, the Buffaloes added former San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero. The Buffaloes are looking to improve upon a three-win season, and doing the work in the portal to build a talented roster around Lewis.

