Shilo Sanders Sued Again As His Bankruptcy Case Faces Scrutiny
Former Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Shilo Sanders spent two seasons with the program before moving on to the NFL. Despite signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, Sanders was waived during the preseason.
The misfortune for Sanders continues to pile up as Sanders is being sued by a law firm, Barnes & Thornburg LLP. The firm is suing him for unpaid bills and interest. According to the firm, Sanders owes money for services for a personal injury lawsuit. This is the lawsuit that led the former Colorado player to file for bankruptcy in 2023.
“[The firm] delivered the legal services and incurred the costs reflected in the Invoices between May 1, 2024, and August 26, 2024, based on the Agreement," an employee at the law firm said in a written declaration.
"Mr. Sanders, however, failed to pay the amounts reflected in the Invoices presented to him, and has not tendered payment in response to Plaintiff’s efforts to obtain payment on the outstanding Invioices. The total Invoices that Mr. Sanders currently owes Plaintiff is $164,258.55, including $10,967.91 in interest for the services provided and costs incurred.”
The legal trouble Sanders is in dates back well before his time with the Colorado Buffaloes, when the defensive back was in high school, in 2015, when he allegedly assaulted a security guard. Sanders claimed self-defense, but did not show for the trial in 2022.
Shilo Sanders Is No Stranger To Overcoming Obstacles
Sanders spent six seasons playing college football to pursue a career in the NFL, just as his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders. Sanders transferred from Jackson State to Colorado, along with his brother, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter.
Sanders has been showing his ability to overcome obstacles since early in his collegiate career. Through six seasons, Sanders spent time at three different schools, starting with the South Carolina Gamecocks.
In 2022, the season before joining Colorado, Sanders suffered a torn ACL, adding another obstacle to his football career. Sanders managed to overcome a tough injury and play with the Buffaloes in 2023. It was one of his best seasons, recording four forced fumbles and one interception.
With the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders played well in the secondary and helped the program improve in the two seasons he was in Boulder. He was a part of the rebuild from when his father took over the program, helping turn a one-win team into a 9-4 competitor in just two seasons.
In 2024, Sanders racked up 67 total tackles, two passes defended, one sack, and one forced fumble. Despite two seasons with Colorado, it was his sixth in college, and he moved on to the NFL.
Unfortunately for the former Colorado Buffaloes defensive back, his NFL career has not gone as expected. Sanders competed for a spot on the Buccaneers’ 53-man roster after going undrafted, but he was waived and never signed to the team’s practice squad. He had a workout with the San Francisco 49ers, but left unsigned.
While Sanders’ football career may not be taking off at the moment, the former Colorado star is one to find ways to overcome adversity. Sanders may not be on a team, but he is building a career online through streaming and his YouTube channel.
Being hit with more legal trouble is a tough scenario for the former Colorado player, but Sanders is no stranger to overcoming obstacles.