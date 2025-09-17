How to Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Wyoming: Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds
The Colorado Buffaloes are 1-2 after a loss against the Houston Cougars. Following their second loss, Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes will next face the 2-1 Wyoming Cowboys.
How to Watch
The Colorado Buffaloes will face the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 8:15 p.m. MT. The game will take place at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, and the TV broadcast will be on ESPN.
Betting Odds
The Colorado Buffaloes are 13.5-point favorites against Wyoming on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Colorado is -530, and the point total for the matchup is 44.5.
Colorado Late Game Struggles?
The Colorado Buffaloes are 1-2, and the one common denominator between the two losses is that both were a later kickoff time. With kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. MT, this will be Colorado’s latest kickoff yet.
"We normally get our butts kicked at night. . . Maybe because we're a morning practice team. We even try to implement and change the schedule to accommodate the young men to give their bodies time, their sleep patterns, and all that," Sanders said after the loss against Houston.
Colorado has a chance to make a statement win during prime time against the Wyoming Cowboys, but the team has much to address to find success on the football field.
Colorado’s Offense Struggling To Keep Momentum
The Colorado Buffaloes offense could not get anything going against Houston. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and the team have a lot to figure out to win more games this year.
The quarterback position will be something to watch for, on whether the team will stick with Ryan Staub for another week, or rotate between him, Julian Lewis, and Kaidon Salter again.
Staub had two strong drives in the second quarter against Houston, but the offense could not get going the remainder of the game. The challenge with rotating quarterbacks again is the possibility that it can cause communication errors.
The Buffaloes have talent at the running back position, and while the ground game has improved compared to the past two seasons, the consistency is lacking. Running back Simeon Price has been a bright spot on the offense with 135 rushing yards and one touchdown. He is averaging 7.1 yards per rush and has the potential to push the offense downfield when the ball is in his hands.
Running back Micah Welch has been given the most carries with 23, racking up 76 yards and one touchdown. If the Buffaloes can get something going between Welch and Price consistently, the offense has the potential to open up.
Defensive Struggles Continue
The Colorado Buffaloes have much to turn around on the defensive side of the ball. One of the most important aspects to fix is stopping the run. Colorado is allowing opposing teams to run through them, which has allowed their opponents to control the time of possession.
Colorado’s defense allowed Houston to rush for 209 total yards in week 3. Quarterback Conner Weigman rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns.
Whether it is defending the run or the pass, Colorado’s defense has to stay disciplined and limit the explosive plays, and has a chance to do so against the Wyoming Cowboys.
Can Colorado Bounce Back vs. Wyoming?
The Wyoming Cowboys are 2-1, coming off a loss against the No. 16 Utah Utes. The Cowboys’ two wins of the season came against Akron and Northern Iowa.
Wyoming is led by quarterback Kaden Anderson, who has passed for 535 yards and three touchdowns. Through three games, Anderson has a completion percentage of 58.5 percent and has thrown two interceptions. Colorado’s defense has just four sacks, but it can find its pass rush against Wyoming, as Anderson has been sacked five times, losing 65 yards.
Wyoming has a couple of players who have made big plays for the offense, including three running backs. Running back Sam Scott has rushed for 203 yards, while Terron Kellman and Samuel Harris have both reached over 100 rushing yards.
The top receiving threat for Colorado to stop is wide receiver Chris Durr Jr., who has totaled 17 receptions for 284 yards and two touchdowns.
The defender for Colorado's offense to watch for is safety Andrew Johnson, who has racked up 20 combined tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery.
Colorado vs. Wyoming Prediction
The Colorado Buffaloes will defeat the Wyoming Cowboys, 28-13.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.