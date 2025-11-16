Colorado Receives Fitting Kickoff Time for Arizona State, Senior Night
The Colorado Buffaloes' game against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, Nov. 22, will kickoff at 6 p.m. MT, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2. The announcement was made on Sunday as Colorado prepares for another late-night kickoff.
While the Buffs are 3-7 and won't be playing in a bowl, the game against Arizona State will be Senior Night for a number of Colorado players as they play in Folsom Field for the final time. In a 2025 season that has featured many late-night kickoffs, playing under the lights for one last night is a fitting end to the year.
It's the end of the road for some, but Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis' career at Colorado is just beginning. Lewis did not begin the season as Colorado's starter, but he has flashed his potential since replacing quarterback Kaidon Salter.
In Colorado's 29-22 loss to West Virginia on the road, Lewis finished the game with 299 passing yards and two touchdowns, completing 62.9 percent of his passes. The young quarterback was sacked seven times by the West Virginia defense, however, as Colorado's offensive line was dealing with some injuries before the bye week.
The Sun Devils will be looking to play spoiler on Colorado's Senior Night, but Arizona State will be without starting quarterback Sam Leavitt, who recently underwent season-ending surgery. Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims has filled in admirably, and the Sun Devils have won their past two games.
Arizona State began the season as College Football Playoff hopefuls after winning the Big 12 in 2024, andthe Sun Devils have a win over No. 7 Texas Tech, the Red Raiders' only loss of the year, on their resume.
Sims can beat defenses with his arm and his legs, and the Buffs will be challenged by his dual-threat abilities. In Arizona State's win over Iowa State, Sims rushed for 228 yards and two touchdowns while also passing for 177 yards and another touchdown. More recently, Sims threw for 207 yards and three touchdowns against West Virginia.
Colorado vs. Arizona State Betting Odds
According to FanDuel, Arizona State is favored by 9.5 points over Colorado.
Can the Buffaloes pull off the upset and pick up the win on Senior Night? Per FanDuel, the Buffaloes' moneyline is +300. The points total is currently set at 48.5.
The most recent matchup between Colorado and Arizona State was in 2023, back when both teams were members of the Pac-12 Conference. The Buffaloes, led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter, beat the Sun Devils 27-24 on the road in 2023. What will 2025 have in store for Colorado and Arizona State?
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.