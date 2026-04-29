Colorado Attempting to Flip Recruit Jeremiah 'JD' Douglas From SEC School

The Colorado Buffaloes have offered class of 2027 recruit, wide receiver Jeremiah “JD” Douglas. Douglas has been committed to the Vanderbilt Commodores since December of 2025.

JD Douglas Offered by Colorado

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

JD Douglas is a 6-0, 175 pound wide receiver out of Crandall, Texas. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 56 wide receiver in the class of 2027 according to 247Sports. Despite being committed to Vanderbilt for roughly five months, Colorado is still in pursuit.

Douglas took to social media to announce that he had received an offer from the Buffaloes after conversations with cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher and director of player personnel Darius Darden-Box.

“After a great conversation with Coach Fletch and Coach Box, I’m blessed to say I have received my 31st offer from Colorado!” Douglas posted on his X account.

#AGTG After a great conversation with @TheCoachFletch & @CoachBox6, I'm blessed to say I have received my 31st offer from Colorado!@Coach_Lewis43 pic.twitter.com/RDM8UTKjec — Jeremiah "JD" Douglas (@M1AH_D) April 28, 2026

In 11 games played as a junior for Crandall High School during the 2025-26 season, Douglas had 66 receptions for 1,032 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Colorado’s 2027 Recruiting Class

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) runs with the ball during the second round Class 6A playoff game between Antioch High School and Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on November 14, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So far in the recruiting cycle for the 2027 class, the Buffaloes have received the commitments from three prospects: four-star quarterback Andre Adams, three-star cornerback Davon Dericho, and three-star defensive lineman Kenny Fairley.

Rivals ranks this class No. 43 in the country and No. 7 in the Big 12. The Adams commitment, which was announced on April 14, has played a massive part in this ranking being as high as it is. 43 is a much better spot than where Colorado ended up in the final Rivals rankings for 2026.

In 2026, Colorado ended up with the No. 68 overall ranked class and No. 15 in the Big 12, which was only ahead of the Oklahoma State Cowboys. This 2026 class consisted of 19 total commits. Out of these 19, Rivals rated zero of them as five-stars and just two as four stars.

For Colorado to be a consistent contender year in and year out, they will need to strengthen their recruiting pipeline. Even now in college football with the transfer portal being utilized so much, it’s an uphill battle to keep hitting in the portal each and every year. Colorado did so so early on in coach Deion Sanders’ tenure with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2025 was another story. The Buffaloes went out and got Liberty Flames transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter. The offense never clicked with him under center and the Buffaloes ended up using three different quarterbacks during their disappointing 3-9 season. This was just one of many additions that didn't go as they hoped.

As Colorado moves on to 2026, the starting quarterback appears to be one of their recruits from their 2025 recruiting class, Julian Lewis.

Lewis played in a handful of games last season for the Buffs, throwing for 589 yards and four touchdowns. He was able to keep his redshirt year eligible by only playing in four games so he is now listed as a redshirt freshman in 2026. Is Lewis the long-term answer under center in Boulder?

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