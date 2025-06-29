Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Football Schedule: BYU Cougars Preview, Prediction

In a rematch of the 2024 Alamo Bowl, the Colorado Buffaloes will host the BYU Cougars in Week 5 of the upcoming college football season. Expectations are high for coach Kalani Sitake's Cougars, although quarterback Jake Retzlaff's status is worrisome.

Jack Carlough

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes won't have to wait long to get another crack at the BYU Cougars.

Not long after falling to BYU in December's Alamo Bowl, those same Cougars will visit Folsom Field on Sept. 27 for a massive early-season Big 12 Conference matchup. Colorado and BYU were two of the Big 12's best stories last season, and each program is expected to remain strong in 2025, although that'll partially depend on the status of Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff, who is currently dealing with sexual assault allegations. As reported by Kevin Reynolds of The Salt Lake Tribune on Sunday, Retzlaff is expecting a seven-game suspension and will likely enter the transfer portal.

Still, BYU coach Kalani Sitake has ample talent outside of Retzlaff to make another serious run at the Big 12 title.

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greet on the field after the game at Alamodome.
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greet on the field after the game at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

BYU Cougars 2024 Season In Review

Coming off a 5-7 2023 campaign in its inaugural season in the Big 12, BYU blew past outside expectations last fall with 11 overall wins, including a 7-2 record in conference play. The Cougars began the year 9-0 with notable wins over Kansas State and SMU, but back-to-back losses to Kansas and Arizona State ultimately derailed BYU's conference title hopes.

BYU was strong on both sides of the ball, ranking 18th nationally in points allowed per game (19.6) and 40th in points scored (31.2). Retzlaff finished the year with 2,947 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while linebacker Isaiah Glasker erupted for 15 TFLs and three interceptions.

At Colorado's expense, BYU ended 2024 strong with a 36-14 win in the Alamo Bowl. Defensive coordinator Jay Hill called an impressive game against the Buffs while shutting down quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and wide receiver Parker Kingston returned a punt for a touchdown.

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Parker Kingston (11) returns a punt for a touchdown d
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Parker Kingston (11) returns a punt for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

BYU Cougars Players To Know

BYU returns a bevy of playmakers from last season's team, not including the currently doubtful Retzlaff. Offensively, wide receivers Chase Roberts (854 receiving yards, four touchdowns) and Kingston (196 receiving yards) are both back, and so is leading rusher (718 yards) LJ Martin, who scored four total touchdowns against the Buffs.

On the defensive side, Glasker and fellow linebacker Jack Kelly make up an impressive duo, with the latter leading BYU in sacks (five) last season. Safeties Tanner Wall (three interceptions) and Raider Damuni are also back to help anchor the secondary.

BYU's biggest transfer portal additions include defensive lineman Keanu Tanuvasa (Utah) and Justin Kirkland (Oklahoma State), tight end Carsen Ryan (Utah) and EDGE Tausili Akana (Texas)

Oct 18, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Jack Kelly (17) reacts to a sack of Oklahoma State Cowboys q
Oct 18, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Jack Kelly (17) reacts to a sack of Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Garret Rangel (13) during the first quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes Vs. BYU Cougars Early Game Prediction

The outcome of this game will largely depend on Retzlaff's availability. Without him, "Coach Prime" and the Buffs have a strong shot at avenging their Alamo Bowl defeat. With him, BYU remains too similar to the squad that made quick work of Colorado in San Antonio.

If Retzlaff won't be available on Sept. 27, the Buffs may have the slight advantage with the game being played at Folsom Field.

Way-Too-Early Final Score Prediction: Colorado 24, BYU 17

