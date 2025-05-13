Colorado Buffaloes Snubbed In Offseason Big 12 Football Power Rankings
The Colorado Buffaloes may not be entirely worthy of striving into this fall as a top-25 team in all of college football, but their busy offseason hasn't sunk coach Deion Sanders' squad to the bottom of the Big 12 Conference.
In an offseason power ranking published by ESPN on Tuesday, Colorado sat No. 12 in the 16-team Big 12 Conference, largely due to the key losses of quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and defensive end BJ Green II to the NFL. Still, the Buffs' transfer portal additions of quarterback Kaidon Salter (Liberty), wide receiver Joseph Williams (Tulsa) and defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis (Alabama) didn't receive much respect considering Colorado's slide to No. 10.
Colorado went 7-2 in Big 12 play last season, finishing in a four-way tie for first place with BYU, Arizona State and Iowa State. Due to tiebreaker rules, Arizona State and Iowa State advanced to the Big 12 championship game.
In justifying Colorado's low ranking, ESPN's Eli Lederman, Max Olson and Adam Rittenberg pointed toward the Buffs' widespread losses. Other starters who landed an NFL job include wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester and safeties Shilo Sanders and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig. Additionally, Colorado saw linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green transfer to Alabama and cornerback Colton Hood move to Tennessee.
This was always going to be a challenging offseason with two superstars and a bunch of seniors going pro. The Buffs did lose eight players -- who earned starts last season -- to the portal, and Sanders had to make new hires to replace four assistant coaches. But the program is rolling right along with two exciting options at QB and another big portal class.- ESPN
ESPN's Bill Connelly added that Salter and Lewis' great potential still makes the Buffs an intriguing team to watch in the Big 12. Colorado's incoming transfer portal class ranks No. 2 in the Big 12 behind Texas Tech, according to 247Sports.
Between Salter and Lewis, maybe no one in the conference has higher upside at QB than Colorado. But the Buffaloes lost about 17 starters -- including nine from a good offense -- and Sanders chose not to load up quite as much in the portal. That makes this feel like a transition year of sorts.- Bill Connelly
Equally as surprising, the BYU Cougars were ranked No. 9 despite winning 11 games last season and returning quarterback Jake Retzlaff. Fox Sports analyst and former Colorado quarterback Joel Klatt had BYU as the highest-ranked Big 12 team (No. 14) in his post-spring college football top 25.
Aided by their elite incoming transfer portal class, the Texas Tech Red Raiders were tops in ESPN's offseason Big 12 power rankings. Arizona State, Baylor and Iowa State followed in that order. UCF, led by new coach Scott Frost, was the lowest-ranked team.