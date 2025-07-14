Colorado Buffaloes Football Schedule: TCU Horned Frogs Preview, Prediction
If this year's matchup between the Colorado Buffaloes and TCU Horned Frogs is half as entertaining as their last meeting in 2023, fans of both teams are in for a treat.
Two seasons after leading the Buffs to a 45-42 victory at TCU in his Colorado debut, coach Deion Sanders will take on the Horned Frogs again this fall at the rowdy Amon G. Carter Stadium. Both squads have changed considerably since 2023, but another high-scoring game should be expected on Oct. 4.
TCU Horned Frogs 2024 Season In Review
Somewhat quietly, the TCU Horned Frogs finished last season with the same record as Colorado at 9-4. Although they ended up winning one fewer game in Big 12 Conference play (6-3) compared to the Buffs, coach Sonny Dykes' Horned Frogs dominated the second half of their regular season schedule with wins over the Utah Utes, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Arizona Wildcats and Cincinnati Bearcats. TCU was then invited to the New Mexico Bowl, where it beat the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 34-3.
Led by quarterback Josh Hoover and underrated wide receiver Jack Bech, who the Las Vegas Raiders drafted in April, TCU's offense ranked No. 25 nationally in points per game with 33.5. The Horned Frogs were relatively average on defense, surrendering 24.6 points per game (No. 63 nationally). Safety Bud Clark led the team with three interceptions and linebacker Devean Deal had 10 TFLs and 5.5 sacks.
TCU Horned Frogs Players To Know
Hoover, Clark and Deal are all back with the Horned Frogs, giving Dykes an experienced group of leaders on both sides of the ball. Plus, wide receiver Eric McAlister is entering his second season with the Horned Frogs after totaling 762 receiving yards and five touchdowns last year.
Dykes is especially high on Hoover, who threw for 3,949 yards, 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season.
"He throws the ball as well as any quarterback I've coached, and I've been fortunate enough to coach some good ones — a number one overall pick (Jared Goff) and a Super Bowl MVP (Nick Foles)," Dykes said at Big 12 media days. "Guys like that have gone on to have a lot of success at the next level. He's right there in terms of ability to throw the football."
Other notable players expected to make a big impact next season include offensive lineman Coltin Deery, linebacker Namdi Obiazor and running back Jeremy Payne. Similar to Colorado, TCU's offense thrives in the passing game, although Payne is trending upward after rushing for 239 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman last fall.
Colorado Buffaloes Vs. TCU Horned Frogs Early Game Prediction
Colorado and TCU both have some talented defensive players, but this projects as a high-scoring and potentially turnover-heavy affair in Fort Worth. Still, it'll be easier to make a more accurate assessment once the Buffs and Horned Frogs open their respective 2025 seasons next month.
Way-Too-Early Final Score Prediction: Colorado 41, TCU 34