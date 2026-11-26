Colorado Buffaloes Football Tickets for UCF Game Drop to New Low
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Bargain hunters waited all season for this moment, and the Colorado Buffaloes' home finale finally delivered the cheapest seat of 2026.
On Thursday, SeatGeek listed tickets for Saturday's game against UCF at $13, while TickPick started at $13 with no added fees. Vivid Seats checked in at $15 with fees included, and RateYourSeats showed a $32 all-in floor on Wednesday.
Kickoff is set for noon MT on TNT and truTV, and anyone willing to climb toward the top of Folsom Field can now get in for pocket change by college football standards.
Deion Sanders' home finale hits the bargain bin
Coach Deion Sanders' team has watched this matchup tumble for weeks. UCF tickets started at $41 on SeatGeek in mid-October, hovered at $42 on Gametime before Halloween, and dipped to $31 on TickPick by Nov. 12, so the latest floor represents a drop of nearly 60 percent in roughly six weeks.
The slide continued after the loss at Cincinnati ended any bowl hopes, since RateYourSeats still had the all-in floor at $35 on Nov. 16.
No home date this fall has come close to that price. The Kansas State game bottomed out at $25, the Houston matchup reached $24, and seats for the September opener against Weber State still started at $42 the day before kickoff, while Utah tickets never dipped below $96 on SeatGeek.
Colorado's box office originally priced single-game UCF seats at $73, which means resale buyers can now save nearly 80 percent compared with the school's July asking price.
Scott Frost's Knights walk into a buyer's market
Supply explains a big chunk of the slide. TickPick showed about 4,250 tickets available on Wednesday, roughly 8.5 percent of Folsom Field's 50,183 seats, with an average listing price of $173.47. Vivid Seats still advertised a starting price of $21.
The calendar isn't doing sellers any favors, either. CU Boulder's fall break runs Nov. 23-27, so a large share of the student body scattered for Thanksgiving, and the Buff Bus campus shuttle isn't running from Nov. 21 through game day.
On the other sideline, UCF coach Scott Frost and the Knights arrive bowl-eligible at 6-5, yet Colorado's 4-7 record removed any postseason drama from the afternoon. RateYourSeats' recent price history still shows a typical seat far above the lowest listing, so the true steals live almost entirely in the upper deck.
Isaac Wilson gets one more Saturday under the Flatirons
Mother Nature looks friendly enough for a late-November afternoon in the Rocky Mountain foothills. The forecast calls for a high near 53 degrees and only a 20 percent chance of precipitation, although temperatures could dip into the upper 20s overnight.
Quarterback Isaac Wilson and a group of seniors playing their final home game will try to send the home crowd out smiling, and Sanders made clear on Tuesday that a win would mean more than a pat on the back.
"I want to just not win this weekend as a consolation prize, but to win because we're capable of winning," Sanders said.
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Marvin Uzor is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has 8+ years of experience as a sports writer and editor, with work appearing on platforms like Yahoo Sports, The Grueling Truth, Last Word on Sports, Neutral Zone, and Frenetic Pace Sports. He has covered everything from college football and the NFL to the NBA, MLB, soccer, and the business of sports. Marvin also covered the 2026 FIFA World Cup for The Grueling Truth and has 3 years of experience working as a Senior Content Editor for ABC's Shark Tank. He is a longtime follower of college football and soccer who enjoys digging into the stories that make sports worth the time.Follow marvinwrites