What Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Said About Playing Both Ways in NFL So Far
Since arriving in the NFL, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter has sparked a swell of intrigue over his ability to play both ways at the highest level.
From the very start, the former Colorado Buffaloes two-way star has been proving that he's no ordinary rookie; he truly is an NFL unicorn.
“The Unicorn”
“The Unicorn” is the nickname Hunter chose for himself earlier this offseason, and it couldn’t be more fitting as he continues to defy expectations in his first NFL training camp.
On Thursday, after Jaguars training camp practice, Kay Adams caught up with Hunter to ask how hard the rookies' NFL transition has been.
"It's not hard at all. If I'm being honest," Hunter said with a smile.
“The first off day that we had, I came back and did both sides — that’s the only thing that got to me,” he added. “But after that, I’ve been good.”
Hunter’s casual response highlights the mindset and conditioning that made him so effective at Colorado.
In two seasons with the Buffs, he logged over 2,600 snaps despite missing nearly five games. His workload was unprecedented, but under the guidance of coach Deion Sanders, Hunter thrived.
Coaches Corner
Now, it’s up to Jaguars coach Liam Coen to build on that foundation and help Hunter adapt to the demands of the NFL game.
Adams also spoke with Coen and asked if he could co-sign on the ease with which Hunter talked about handling the workload.
“He took a great jump from this spring to now, in terms of alignment, assignment,” Coen said. “Football makes sense to him. You kind of say, ‘that's a football player,’ and that's what he is."
Coen also praised Hunter’s ability to maintain his high level of performance without tiring — a trait that could make or break his two-way NFL aspirations.
"His conditioning is pretty impressive. Our strength coach this summer, at the end of June, texted me and said, ‘You're right, he doesn't fatigue — much.’ It takes a lot to fatigue him, so we'll see how that looks with how many snaps he can play.”
The Big Question:
That’s the central question surrounding Hunter’s rookie season: How many snaps can he realistically handle?
And, can the Jaguars give him significant roles on both offense and defense without wearing him down?
Managing Hunter’s snaps will be an interesting balancing act for the Jaguars’ coaching staff.
Overextending him could lead to fatigue or, even worse, injury. But limiting his roles might also stunt his development and limit the strategic advantage his versatility offers.
Preseason Debut
For now, Jacksonville isn’t putting limits or expectations on what Hunter can do. Coen has already confirmed that Hunter will see action on both sides of the ball during the team’s preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.
The game will be Hunter's first real test of how his strength and conditioning will hold up against NFL speed and physicality.
But whether it’s a cornerback or receiver, odds are Hunter will find a way to make his presence felt in Pittsburgh.
The nickname, after all, says it all: Travis Hunter is “The Unicorn.”
And on Saturday, fans will get their first real glimpse of how magical that can look in the NFL.