What Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Said About Playing Both Ways in NFL So Far

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter recently spoke about how he's handling his NFL transition. The former Colorado Buffaloes two-way star hasn’t missed a beat, according to the rookie himself.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) smiles as he walks off the field after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) smiles as he walks off the field after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Since arriving in the NFL, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter has sparked a swell of intrigue over his ability to play both ways at the highest level.

From the very start, the former Colorado Buffaloes two-way star has been proving that he's no ordinary rookie; he truly is an NFL unicorn.

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) before the game against the Baylor
Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) before the game against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

“The Unicorn”

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) hauls in a pass while running a drill during an NFL training camp fourt
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) hauls in a pass while running a drill during an NFL training camp fourth session at the Miller Electric Center, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The Unicorn” is the nickname Hunter chose for himself earlier this offseason, and it couldn’t be more fitting as he continues to defy expectations in his first NFL training camp.

On Thursday, after Jaguars training camp practice, Kay Adams caught up with Hunter to ask how hard the rookies' NFL transition has been.

"It's not hard at all. If I'm being honest," Hunter said with a smile.

“The first off day that we had, I came back and did both sides — that’s the only thing that got to me,” he added. “But after that, I’ve been good.”

Hunter’s casual response highlights the mindset and conditioning that made him so effective at Colorado.

In two seasons with the Buffs, he logged over 2,600 snaps despite missing nearly five games. His workload was unprecedented, but under the guidance of coach Deion Sanders, Hunter thrived.

Coaches Corner

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen lines up against wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) during an NFL training camp sessi
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen lines up against wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, it’s up to Jaguars coach Liam Coen to build on that foundation and help Hunter adapt to the demands of the NFL game.

Adams also spoke with Coen and asked if he could co-sign on the ease with which Hunter talked about handling the workload.

“He took a great jump from this spring to now, in terms of alignment, assignment,” Coen said. “Football makes sense to him. You kind of say, ‘that's a football player,’ and that's what he is."

Coen also praised Hunter’s ability to maintain his high level of performance without tiring — a trait that could make or break his two-way NFL aspirations.

"His conditioning is pretty impressive. Our strength coach this summer, at the end of June, texted me and said, ‘You're right, he doesn't fatigue — much.’ It takes a lot to fatigue him, so we'll see how that looks with how many snaps he can play.”

The Big Question:

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter (12) walks warms up during an NFL training camp session t
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter (12) walks warms up during an NFL training camp session ten at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That’s the central question surrounding Hunter’s rookie season: How many snaps can he realistically handle?

And, can the Jaguars give him significant roles on both offense and defense without wearing him down?

Managing Hunter’s snaps will be an interesting balancing act for the Jaguars’ coaching staff.

Overextending him could lead to fatigue or, even worse, injury. But limiting his roles might also stunt his development and limit the strategic advantage his versatility offers.

Preseason Debut

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts during practices as cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) looks on durin
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts during practices as cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) looks on during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For now, Jacksonville isn’t putting limits or expectations on what Hunter can do. Coen has already confirmed that Hunter will see action on both sides of the ball during the team’s preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.

The game will be Hunter's first real test of how his strength and conditioning will hold up against NFL speed and physicality.

But whether it’s a cornerback or receiver, odds are Hunter will find a way to make his presence felt in Pittsburgh.

The nickname, after all, says it all: Travis Hunter is “The Unicorn.”

And on Saturday, fans will get their first real glimpse of how magical that can look in the NFL.

BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

