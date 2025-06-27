Two Colorado Buffaloes Freshmen Commit To EA Sports College Football 26 Video Game
A pair of Colorado Buffaloes incoming freshmen revealed Friday that they'll be featured in EA Sports College Football 26.
With about two months remaining before their first season in Boulder, EDGE London Merritt and linebacker Mantrez Walker both confirmed that their name, image and likeness will be used in the upcoming college football video game. It's currently unclear how many other new Buffs will be available to use as players in the game, which is scheduled to be released on July 10.
EA Sports revived the college football video game last year, much to the pleasure of fans and current players across the country. Beginning this year, all 136 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) schools will be paid by EA Sports based on how frequently their respective team is used in the game. Coaches will also be featured in the newest version of the game, although Colorado coach Deion Sanders has yet to confirm his commitment.
Merritt is a 6-foot-3, 255-pound native of Atlanta, Georgia, who spent his final high school season at IMG Academy in Florida. A former four-star Ohio State Buckeyes commit, Merritt joined the Buffs in December for their pre-Alamo Bowl prep before navigating his first spring camp under "Coach Prime."
"I did a lot of hard work that led to this moment, but now my recruiting has come to an end, and I am on to the next thing in life," Merritt told BuffStampede's Adam Munsterteiger soon after signing with Colorado. "I look forward to getting developed in college. I am definitely going to take advantage of it. And then go on and get ready for the NFL."
New Colorado defensive ends coach George Helow is also optimistic about Merritt's future with the Buffs.
"You've got London Merritt and Alex (McPherson) that are young freshmen, and they've been doing a great job just in terms of attitude and effort," Helow said in March. "We're just looking to grow as a unit, just getting better each and every day and developing these guys to be the best version of themselves as men and football players."
Walker, a former three-star prospect from Georgia, joined the Buffs ahead of the Alamo Bowl and has so far made a strong first impression on Colorado linebackers coach Andre' Hart.
"The speed of the game is the thing that they got to get used to," Hart said during spring camp. "Also, he (Walker) is in a new system, so you want to develop him and keep him going forward, and then get him with those guys who have been here so you can have a room of leaders lead him. If I got to keep coaching him, I think that is a problem. He has to be infectious with the team, and he is doing that so far."