Former Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Back Herman Smith III Makes Noise At Big 12 Pro Day
Stuck behind fellow Colorado Buffaloes safeties Shilo Sanders and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, defensive back Herman Smith III didn't see the field much during his lone season in Boulder. However, the former Idaho State transfer impressed on special teams and was solid during his Big 12 football pro day showcase on Thursday.
According to analyst Malik Boynton of NFL Draft Diamonds, Smith was "very fluid and explosive during his drill work" and had a "very solid day for himself." Following his Big 12 pro day, Smith spoke with Boynton about his performance at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
"I feel like I did great," Smith told Boynton. "I really worked hard for this moment and I've been waiting for this moment my whole life. I feel like I really showed everybody what I can do."
As of this writing, the Big 12 has not posted Smith's 40-yard dash time on its official results website. He recorded a vertical jump of 33 feet, 6 inches (second-highest among Colorado attendees) and finished with 12 reps on the bench.
Smith began his college football career playing for coach Deion Sanders at Jackson State. During his two seasons with the Tigers, he recorded 33 total tackles, one sack, one interception, six pass deflections and one forced fumble in 21 games played. The San Diego native then spent the 2023 season at Idaho State and was credited with 21 total tackles and two pass breakups.
With the Buffs in 2024, Smith recorded five total tackles while seeing 162 snaps on special teams.
It's unlikely Smith will hear his name called in the 2025 NFL draft, but he has the talent to land an undrafted free-agent deal.
"Any opportunity I get I'm going to take," Smith told Boynton. "I'm going to take advantage of any opportunity I get, whether it's special teams or I can play any position on the field. I'm an athlete. I'm versatile. I can do it all."
Boynton also asked Smith to share what he'd bring to an NFL team.
"I'm gonna give it my all," Smith said. "I'm gonna bring 100% every day and bring that great energy. I want to earn the coaches' trust and help the organization and team win."
Earlier this week, Sanders mentioned Smith as someone who simply wants an opportunity to prove himself at the next level.
"You know some of the guys because they were high-profile guys, but we got several guys — Herm Smith — that's going to be there that just want an opportunity to put on in front of some of the scouts that's going to be there," Sanders said.
"Coach Prime" and the Buffs will hold their own "CU football showcase" on April 4, giving Smith another chance to work out in front of NFL scouts.