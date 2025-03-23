Colorado Buffaloes To Host Elite Tight End Recruit Julius Miles In May
Ahead of his senior season at Freeport High School in Florida, three-star tight end Julius Miles announced Friday that he'll take an official visit with five Power Four teams this summer, including the Colorado Buffaloes.
Miles will visit the Buffs in Boulder from May 9-11 before checking out the Vanderbilt Commodores (May 29-June 1), Syracuse Orange (June 6-8), Louisville Cardinals (June 13-15) and Florida State Seminoles (June 20-22). Earning Miles' commitment won't come easy, but Colorado coach Deion Sanders has a strong history of landing recruits who visit.
The 6-6, 210-pound Miles appears particularly high on Louisville and was in attendance for the Cardinals' Junior Day in January. In an interview with Michael McCammon of Cardinal Authority, Miles said Louisville has been the "most consistent" team fighting to earn his commitment.
Still, several Power Four schools have expressed great interest in Miles. Along with Colorado and the four other schools he'll soon visit, his offers list features Michigan State, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Purdue, Arizona and others. "Coach Prime" and the Buffs extended Miles an offer in January.
"It feels good just to see all my hard work finally paying off," Miles told Cardinal Authority regarding his recruitment. "As a kid, I've been always dreaming about having (the) opportunity to play in college. I just know I'm blessed to be in the position I'm in and that I just got to keep working."
The 247Sports composite ranks Miles as the No. 83 wide receiver (not tight end) and No. 507 overall prospect in the class of 2026. He's also the No. 77 prospect in the state of Florida.
Miles put up some monster numbers over the past two seasons at Freeport. As a junior this past fall, he recorded 59 catches for 895 yards and seven touchdowns on offense while also tallying 22 tackles, three interceptions and two pass breakups as a defensive back. During his sophomore season the year prior, Miles caught 36 passes for 724 yards and eight touchdowns.
Along with his success on the gridiron, Miles is also a standout basketball player. He averaged a double-double as a junior this past season with 27.5 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. Miles even enjoyed a 41-point performance in December, a mark rarely reached at the high school level.
Colorado's 2025 signing class featured two tight ends: Corbin Laisure (Johnson City, Tenn.) and in-state product Zayne DeSouza (Loveland, Colo.). The Buffs also landed Northwest Missouri State transfer tight end Zach Atkins.
In the Big 12 Conference, Colorado and Utah are the only teams that have yet to land a class of 2026 commitment. Kansas, meanwhile, leads the conference with 13 commits, including two four-stars.