Jordan Seaton Makes NFL Draft Decision Leaving Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has been one of the toughest pills to swallow in the Deion Sanders era. While the staff has continued to add talent, a steady stream of young players has also exited via the transfer portal, creating a delicate balancing act in Boulder.

One loss, however, feels far more significant than the rest. Star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton entered the transfer portal Monday night and immediately became one of the most sought-after players in the country, with heavy interest from the LSU Tigers and the Texas Longhorns.

Seaton visited Baton Rouge on Thursday and is also planning a trip to Austin to meet with Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Texas has secured a visit, though the exact timing has not yet been finalized.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If Seaton is truly set on leaving Colorado, the appeal is obvious. Programs like Texas and LSU offer national title exposure and a proven track record of developing NFL talent, which matters for a player widely viewed as a future first-round pick.

For Colorado, the potential departure is a reminder of where the rebuild still stands. Adding talent is important, but keeping cornerstone players like Seaton may ultimately determine how quickly the Buffaloes can take the next step under Sanders.

Why Jordan Seaton And The Longhorns Make Too Much Sense

With Seaton in the transfer portal, he has no shortage of options, but Texas remains the most logical fit. The program offers elite competition, national exposure, and a proven development track for offensive linemen, all of which matter at this stage of Seaton’s career.

Simply put, the Longhorns offer the clearest path to maximizing his NFL Draft stock.

Under Sarkisian, Texas has built one of the most quarterback-friendly, offensive line–driven systems in the country. Sliding Seaton into that structure would immediately give the Longhorns a true cornerstone tackle.

Pairing him with Trevor Goosby could quickly create one of the best tackle duos in college football, with both projecting as future first-round NFL talent.

The fit goes beyond just the offensive line, as protecting quarterback Arch Manning is the top priority in Austin. Adding Seaton would give the Longhorns a star tackle, solidifying the pocket for next season.

With Manning under center, he would have the protection needed to fully utilize playmakers like wide receiver Ryan Wingo and Auburn five-star transfer Cam Coleman. Seaton’s presence would anchor an offense built to pressure defenses at every level, making Texas even more dangerous.

Jordan Seaton Needed a New Home to Maximize His NFL Potential

As great as it would’ve been for Seaton to finish his career in Boulder, he made the right decision for his NFL aspirations. Unlike Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, last year’s No. 2 overall pick, Seaton plays a position that doesn’t often show up on highlight reels.

Blocking in the Big 12 is important, but it doesn’t carry the same spotlight or level of competition as the SEC, ACC, or Big Ten.

That’s why joining a program like Texas or LSU in the SEC makes sense. The conference is arguably the best in the country, and the exposure is completely different from what he would get in the Big 12.

Seaton will constantly be in the national spotlight week in and week out, facing elite competition that can truly test his abilities.

For Seaton, this isn’t just about one season as it’s about setting himself up for his post-college career. Playing for a bigger program like the Longhorns gives him the stage, the competition, and the exposure he needs to turn his NFL potential into reality.