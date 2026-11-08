Colorado vs. Houston Betting Odds Put Buffaloes in Familiar Position
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The Colorado Buffaloes will return to Folsom Field as they look to bounce back from their loss against Arizona State and pull off an upset over the No. 17 Houston Cougars. With Houston being an incredibly consistent team throughout this season, they present a different challenge for Colorado who have much to prove in front of their home crowd.
As underdogs at home again, can Colorado pull off a surprise and pick up a ranked win?
Houston Opens as a Double-Digit Favorite
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Houston enters the contest as a 10.5-point road favorite (-110) with Colorado being listed at +10.5 (-110). The moneyline also heavily favors the Cougars, who are priced at -385 to win outright. Colorado offers a much larger potential payout at +310, reflecting the challenge that the Buffaloes face against a Houston team that has displayed more consistency throughout the entirety of this season.
Houston enters the matchup with a 7-2 record while Colorado comes in at 3-6. The Cougars are coming off of a 31-24 win over Cincinnati while the Buffaloes recently suffered a 20-10 loss to Arizona State. Houston has won four of its last five games as Colorado has failed to achieve a victory in four of their last five matchups.
The difference in offensive production helps explain why the Cougars are favored by more than just a touchdown. Houston is averaging 35.4 points per game and Colorado averages 19.8. The Cougars have also been more effective running the football averaging 207.4 rushing yards per game. On the other side, Colorado is averaging just 128.6 yards on the ground.
The Buffaloes will need to find ways to keep Houston’s offense from controlling the tempo. If the Cougars establish their run game early on and consistently move the chains Colorado could have some difficulty keeping the game close and competitive. Playing at Folsom Field however, gives the Buffaloes an opportunity to take advantage of their home environment.
Moneyline and Over/Under
The moneyline illustrates the challenge facing Colorado. Houston is listed at -385 and Colorado’s +310 moneyline offers a much larger potential return.
The over/under total is set at 49.5 points which insinuates that this could be a relatively moderate-scoring game. Strengthening their ability to sustain drives and turn scoring opportunities into touchdowns could be especially important for Colorado when it comes to determining which side of the total comes out ahead.
What the Betting Lines Mean for Colorado
For Colorado, the immediate goal is to keep the game competitive as well as avoiding giving Houston opportunities to create an early lead. As a 10.5-point underdog, the Buffaloes do not necessarily need to win outright to cover the spread. What they do need is to limit mistakes and find consistency on both sides of the ball.
A strong performance from the Colorado defense could definitely keep Houston’s offense in check. The Buffaloes’ offense absolutely has to capitalize on scoring opportunities as opposed to settling for field goals. If the Buffaloes can control the pace in addition to protecting the football and making plays in key moments, they will have a chance to make the betting line look less convincing that how it looks on paper.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Erin Mulligan is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network . With a passion for storytelling and sports, Erin has covered the NFL, MLB, MLS, PGA events, and college sports for various outlets such as Jersey Sporting News and The Sports Forum. She is a Monmouth University alum where she led an award winning team as the sports editor of the university newspaper. Erin also has her own brand called The Mulligan Minute which consists of a podcast and social media presence surrounding interesting, underdog and second chance stories in sports and fitness. The New Jersey native is a die-hard fan of the New York Giants, Yankees, and professional golf. In her free time, Erin loves spending time with family and friends, and going to the lake and down the shore.Follow Erin_Mulligan23