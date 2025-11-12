The Colorado Buffaloes Receiver Quietly Dominating College Football
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller had his best game this season in the Buffaloes 29-22 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers. Miller had six receptions for a season high 131 receiving yards and a touchdown.
This performance resulted in Miller jumping up the On3 impact rankings to the No. 55 wide receiver from No. 85. He was the third biggest riser from Week 11.
Omarion Miller Shines for Colorado vs. West Virginia
Omarion Miller was the game’s leading receiver in West Virginia’s 29-22 win over coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.
Miller is in his third season with Colorado. In 2023 and 2024 combined, Miller had 21 receptions for 450 receiving yards and two touchdowns. His 2024 season ended abruptly with an unfortunate leg injury suffered in an October matchup vs. Kansas State.
In 2025 so far, he has 34 receptions for 652 yards and seven touchdowns.
Miller was rated as a four-star recruit and was ranked as the No. 51 wide receiver in the class of 2023. The Vivian, Louisiana product signed with Buffaloes and “Coach Prime” out of high school.
The Buffaloes wide receiver room last season was loaded. With the departure of the team’s four leading receivers from 2024; Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard, and Jimmy Horn Jr., it has opened the door for Miller to be the Buffaloes leading receiving in 2025.
Omarion Miller Jumps Up Players Rankings
Miller was ranked as the third highest riser in Clark Brooks’s On3 player impact rankings with the jump from No. Wide receiver 85 to No. 55.
“Strong and able to hold his own outside the numbers, he’s 1/15 WRs with an average depth of target over 14.0 to yards after catch average of at least 6.8,” Brooks said. “Despite a wonky QB situation in Boulder his 2.73 yards per route run is just inside P4’s top 10, and his 11.8 yards per target just missed the top 12.”
Brooks also mentioned a fascinating fact; the only Power Four conference wide receivers to have more touchdown receptions than Miller’s three the past two weeks is Amare Thomas of the Houston Cougars with four.
The two players that jumped high up than Miller was Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander and West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Reid Carrico. Alexander went from the No. 22 interior defender to No. 11. Carrico went from the No. 48 linebacker to No. 31.
The Buffaloes 2025 season has been dissapoitning. At 3-7, they win not be bowl eligible following their nine-win 2024 season. Colorado will still aim to finish on a high note in their remaining two games. They turned to freshman quarterback Julian Lewis against West Virginia and he showed promise. Each rep he take in game will be helpful as the 2026 season nears.
The Buffs now enter their final bye week of the season.