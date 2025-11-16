Colorado Buffaloes' Interesting Betting Odds vs. Arizona State For Final Home Game
The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off their final bye week with a 3-7 record. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes will next face the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, Nov. 22, for their final home game of the season.
Betting Odds
The Colorado Buffaloes are 9.5-point underdogs against the Arizona State Sun Devils on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Colorado is +300, and the point total is set at 48.5.
Julian Lewis To Lead Offense At Home
Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis will be making his first start at Folsom Field in front of the home crowd. Lewis made his first collegiate start against the West Virginia Mountaineers and played well despite the loss.
The quarterback’s performance provided excitement for the future, and he has the chance to show off in front of the home crowd. This season, Lewis has passed for 428 yards and three touchdowns. He has been sacked eight times, but he uses his legs well to extend plays.
Colorado wide receiver Omarion Miller is a highlight of the offense this season, and has the chance to be a playmaker for Lewis and the Buffaloes in the final two games of the season. Miller leads the team with 652 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions.
The Buffaloes have struggled to maintain consistency running the ball this season, but running back Micah Welch has been performing well. Welch leads the team with 313 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Colorado Defense To Find Spark
Colorado’s defense has a chance to come back from the bye week and make a stand against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The team stepped up against West Virginia, avoiding a blowout, and can do it again in front of the home fans.
Colorado safety Tawfiq Byard has been a consistently strong player on the defense. He leads the team with 72 total tackles and has 0.5 sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble. Cornerback Preston Hodge has also been a big player in the secondary, leading the team with 12 passes defended.
If Colorado’s defense can step up early and prevent the Sun Devils from gaining any momentum, the Buffaloes could pull off an upset win for their final home game of the season.
Arizona State To Be A Tough Competitor
Despite being unranked, the Arizona State Sun Devils are a tough competitor, holding a 7-3 record. Arizona State is coming off a win against the West Virginia Mountaineers, looking to keep the momentum going.
One challenge that Arizona State is facing this year is that quarterback Sam Leavitt underwent season-ending surgery. With Leavitt out, senior quarterback Jeff Sims stepped into the role. Sims has passed for 566 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception.
Sims has a 55.4 completion percentage, and the Buffaloes' defense has a chance to make a stand. He has also rushed for 411 yards and two touchdowns, and Sims using his legs will be something for Colorado's defense to be ready for.
The team’s leading receiver is Jordyn Tyson, who totals 628 yards and eight touchdown receptions. The Buffaloes' defense will have to be ready to stop the run, led by running back Raleek Brown, who has totaled 823 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Sun Devils’ linebacker Keyshaun Elliott is a playmaker for the defense. Elliott leads the team with 82 total tackles and has five sacks this season. The defense has totaled 27 sacks this season, and Lewis will have to be ready to get the ball out quickly.
The Colorado Buffaloes and Arizona State Sun Devils will kick off on Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. MT at Folsom Field.
