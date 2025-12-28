Five More Players Colorado Must Keep Out Of College Football Transfer Portal

Perhaps a difficult reality, the Colorado Buffaloes likely aren't losing players to the college football transfer portal.

Twenty-one Buffs have so far revealed their intentions to enter the transfer portal when it officially opens on Friday and a few others may be on the fence. Regardless of how many enter next month, coach Deion Sanders will have plenty of scholarship spots to fill heading into his fourth season at Colorado's helm.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Those who so far plan on entering the portal include wide receiver Omarion Miller, safety Tawfiq Byard and defensive end Alex McPherson. All played big roles for the Buffs this past season and will be difficult to replace.

Below are five more players Colorado must keep out of the college football transfer portal when it opens next month:

Defensive End London Merritt

London Merritt was arguably Colorado's best true freshman this past season, totaling 25 tackles, including eight for a loss, and one sack en route to earning an All-Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honorable mention.

With McPherson and fellow freshman defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain set to enter the portal, Merritt stands as a young player Colorado can build around up front.

Running Back Micah Welch

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Adrian Wilson (6) pushes Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) out of bounds in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If utilized properly, sophomore Micah Welch has the skillset to thrive in new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's "Go-Go" scheme. Dallan Hayden is already set to enter the portal and Simeon Price may or may not get an extra year of eligibility, making Welch an even more important piece to keep in Colorado's thin running back room.

Offensive Tackle Jordan Seaton

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

All-Big 12 offensive tackle Jordan Seaton likely would've made his transfer portal intentions clear by now if he planned on entering, but stranger things have happened in the NIL era. Keeping Seaton loyal to his deal at Colorado will be key for Marion and quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis offense to thrive next year.

Wide Receiver Quentin Gibson

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) is tackled by. TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (21) and TCU Horned Frogs safety Jamel Johnson (2) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Freshman wide receiver Quentin Gibson is another young player who could thrive in Marion's offense and on special teams next season. As a first-year college player this fall, Gibson totaled 71 receiving hards and had 597 yards on 25 kickoff returns.

Cornerback/Wide Receiver Isaiah Hardge

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Isaiah Hardge (17) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Isaiah Hardge hasn't exactly put up monster numbers through three college seasons, but he again proved his worth this past year on special teams and as an emergency defensive back.

“I will want to still be versatile, doing the two ways, and still being on special teams as well,” the redshirt sophomore said last month. “Anything the team needs, I want to be that person to step up and take on that role.”

In his third season at Colorado, Hardge had five receptions for 37 yards, 15 total tackles and one fumble recovery. He also played on five different special teams units.