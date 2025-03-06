NFL Makes Bold Shedeur Sanders Move On Twitter/X: Next Face Of The League?
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is as much known for his charismatic personality as he is for his ability to throw the ball around the field as one of the top quarterback prospects in the country. With those personable qualities, and his inherited legacy name, Shedeur Sanders is a desirable candidate for marketing and branding purposes.
In the latest display of Sanders’ impact in that department, the NFL’s Twitter/X page, boasting 37.5 million followers, made a photo of Sanders lying down at the NFL Scouting Combine as their profile background photo. The photo perfectly displays the New Era logo on his backwards ball cap and also impeccably showcases the newly-released Nike Air DT Max '96 "Colorado Away" Men's Shoe. A marketing dream.
Sanders, from his time at Colorado, also has an impressive list of sponsorships and endorsements including Nike, Gatorade, Mercedes-Benz, BRADY brand, and Beats By Dre, amongst others. Shedeur already has a leg up on his competition for the new generation in this aspect, but could he one day become the face of the entire league? It’s possible.
However, the face of the league honor isn’t something you obtain purely off of marketability. There are plenty of marketable players that do well for themselves making money away from the sport, and eventually become synonymous with said sport. But, especially in football, to claim that title you have to produce on the field at a high level while showing you can lead or be a part of a winning team.
MORE: What 5-Star Receiver Recruit Cederian Morgan Said About Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders
MORE: Deion Sanders Responds To 'Arrogant' Shedeur Sanders Report From NFL Combine
MORE: Stephen A. Smith Defends Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders After NFL Combine
In basketball, Lebron James was the face of the league for almost a decade before he ever win a championship. In baseball, Mike Trout and Bryce Harper were considered the best in the business and faces of the league without ever winning a championship and now Aaron Judge is in that same boat. Even in sports like tennis, Ben Shelton is one of the most recognizable and marketable names and he’s never won a major.
It is in this regard alone that football stands out. Sure, there are undoubtedly superstars in football just like any other sport, but no sport rewards winners more than in football. From Joe Namath, to Joe Montana, to John Elway, to Brett Favre, to Peyton Manning, to Tom Brady, and now to Patrick Mahomes, the face of the league has not only dominated their position, they’ve been to mountaintop as winners.
Even a player like Jalen Hurts has gotten a tremendous bump in national and worldwide acclaim after making it to two Super Bowls and winning one while also winning a Super Bowl MVP. Shedeur Sanders, in the right situation, could find himself competing for championships in the NFL. It’s not out of the realm of possibility to see that come to fruition. Should it happen, there’s absolutely no question that at that point, he’d be the face of the league.