Colorado Buffaloes' JuJu Lewis Named High School Quarterback Of The Year
Colorado quarterback JuJu Lewis had been named the National High School Quarterback of the Year by the National Quarterback Club. The announcement was made on Friday afternoon. Lewis joins the likes of former Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Tim Couch, Texas Longhorns quarterback Vince Young, Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young, Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix, and various others to have won the prestigious award.
Lewis, an early enrollee, is already turning heads at Colorado winter workouts. Lewis was one of the more sought-after quarterbacks in the country during this cycle as he played on national television various times throughout his high school career and was one of the country's more sought-after quarterbacks, garnering national attention for his showcase performance at the well-advertised Elite 11 quarterback camp.
“Coach Prime has always said the best man is going to play. That’s really what I wanted, was to be able to compete. . . . I don’t have much fun sitting on the bench, so I want to come to where I have a chance to play.” said Lewis after his commitment to the Buffs on the Pat McAfee Show.
The mindset to come and compete is impressive for such a young player. It shouldn’t be surprising though as Lewis has been a starter at one of the best high school football programs in the country in Carrollton High School out of Georgia. The Powerhouse program has produced boatloads of talent in recent years and none more dominant than Lewis, who had one of the best careers in state history despite reclassifying into the 2025 class.
“Quarterback protege that exits high school with over 10,000 career passing yards despite reclassifying and forgoing his senior season. Lacks elite physical traits, but is an elite distributor of the football with his quick release and advanced mechanics that picked apart defenses in the Peach State’s highest classification,” said 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins.
Ivins likened Lewis to former Alabama Crimson Tide Heisman Trophy winner and first overall NFL draft pick, Bryce Young. Lewis, although considered to be of average size, has a more desirable frame than Young did. Lewis, still 17 years old, has plenty of time to develop into a more stout build similar to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa or Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson that is more conducive to taking the punishment that comes along with playing the position at a high level.
Regardless, Lewis has a golden opportunity with Colorado. As long as Deion Sanders is the head coach, every game will be national news. Outside of the Southeastern Conference and the Big Ten Conference, and even more than a lot of those programs, there’s no bigger stage for a player to showcase his talents to the country.
Lewis will have the opportunity to start as a true freshman, but may end up sitting behind Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter to start the season. There are positives in both avenues, but more than anything, continuing to develop physically and mentally are the most important factors for Lewis right now. If he takes care of business, he could one day be receiving awards like this at the college level.