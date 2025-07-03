Colorado Buffaloes' Jordan Seaton Turns Heads In Workout With NFL All-Pro Trent Williams
Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton isn’t wasting a minute of his offseason.
The Buffaloes star left tackle—and former No. 1 offensive line recruit in the country—is already building on a promising freshman campaign, and he’s doing it alongside one of the NFL’s best in the position.
New videos posted across social media highlight Seaton’s noticeable physical transformation since last season, progress that was on full display during his latest workouts in Houston, Texas, where Seaton was spotted training with San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams—a three-time NFL All-Pro, eleven-time Pro Bowler, and one of the most dominant offensive linemen of all time.
For Seaton, the opportunity isn’t just about learning from one of the NFL’s best—it’s more personal.
In a video posted by Reach The People Media back in January, the rising sophomore spoke candidly about his motivation and long-term goals.
“Only got one chance to do it right—until my mother gets the big house she wants with a picket fence, I don’t count none of this stuff,” Seaton said while cruising in his Mercedes-Maybach.
“I just want to show everybody that linemen got swag to them," said Seaton. "I’m trying to be better than Trent Williams. I still look up to that man, but I’m trying to be better than him. It’s going to take a long [time] and a lot of dedication to get there. A lot of hard work. It ain’t going to come easy—I know it. But I’ve got the talent and the work ethic to do it.”
Now, just a few months later, Seaton is backing up those words—putting in work alongside the very player he hopes to surpass.
Seaton didn't travel alone to Houston, though.
He brought along fellow Colorado offensive linemen—Zy Crisler, who transferred from Illinois, and Larry Johnson III, a Tennessee transfer.
Their presence underscores a larger shift taking place inside Colorado’s trenches.
Since coach Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder, the offensive line has been a lingering concern, but clips like this offer signs of real progress, giving Buffs fans genuine optimism about improving quarterback protection and, perhaps even more importantly, establishing a consistent run game in 2025.
“They’re all coming together,” offensive line coach Gunnar White told reporters in March. “It’s not just Jordan—I mean Jordan’s a big part of it—but everybody else is working together, and I think that’s a huge thing.”
For "Coach Prime" and the rest of the Colorado football staff, the kind of leadership Seaton has displayed through the off-season is precisely what they envisioned when Seaton committed to Boulder.
Already regarded as a future round one NFL draft prospect, the Washington D.C. native is turning his potential into action, and his teammates are following his lead.
Seaton’s offseason work isn’t just about individual improvement—it’s also about setting a tone for Colorado football.
His drive, paired with a growing sense of unity among the offensive line, reflects a group determined to flip the script in Boulder.
If Seaton can channel the lessons learned from a future NFL Hall of Famer like Trent Williams, he won’t just raise expectations for himself—he could raise the standard for Colorado’s entire front five.