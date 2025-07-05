Remembering Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Julian Lewis' Perfect Performance At Elite 11
Last summer, then-USC Trojans commit Julian "JuJu" Lewis reaffirmed himself as one of the nation's top class of 2025 quarterbacks during the Elite 11 Pro Day workouts in California. The five-star prospect delivered a perfect score of 50, ranking first in a star-studded group of 20 quarterback prospects.
Lewis' massive performance at Elite 11 came soon before an official visit to Boulder, which helped give the Colorado Buffaloes momentum in flipping his commitment. CU coach Deion Sanders officially landed Lewis' flip only months later on Nov. 21.
After the Georgia native showed off his "touch and accuracy" in his 7-on-7 session, On3 tabbed Lewis as the "most accurate quarterback" during Day 3 of the Elite 11 Finals.
Julian Lewis lived up to his reputation as a highly accurate pocket passer at the Elite 11 Finals. The USC pledge was the most accurate passer on hand over the course of the week, particularly on the final two days. Lewis was on target during his pro day session and finished second to Tavien St. Clair in the accuracy challenge. He carried that over into day three, where he was able to deliver with touch and location during his 7-on-7 session.- On3's Charles Power
While balancing his college recruitment, Lewis was also preparing for his third and final season at Carrollton High School. He would close his prep career with 11,010 passing yards (seventh all-time in Georgia history) and 144 touchdowns while winning 39 of his 43 starts at quarterback.
Lewis enrolled early this past semester and is now competing with Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter for the Buffs' starting quarterback job. Salter may have the advantage due to his college experience, but Lewis enjoyed a strong spring and is continuing to put in the work this summer.
"My biggest takeaway so far has been the extra time you need to spend on football," Lewis said following Colorado's spring game. "You have to be here, get the extra time with the GAs (graduate assistants) and all the extra people. My boy Isaac (Kresge) is in there with me. Isaac's with me every day. We go through the script for the next day. I definitely didn't need that in high school because the scouting wasn't as challenging and the plays weren't as deep."
Lewis' first preseason camp with the Buffs is only weeks away, and "Coach Prime" has a difficult decision to make regarding who will become Shedeur Sanders' heir at quarterback. Whether Lewis starts Week 1 or begins the year as Salter's backup, the true freshman has a bright future in Boulder.
Colorado's third season under "Coach Prime" will begin on Aug. 29 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who went 7-6 last year under coach Brent Key. The Buffs also have nonconference games against the Delaware Blue Hens (Sept. 6) and Wyoming Cowboys (Sept. 20).