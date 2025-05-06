Colorado Buffaloes' Julian Lewis Recruiting Wide Receivers On Social Media
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis has been part of the program for only a few months, but he is already recruiting the next great high school prospects to join the Buffaloes.
"Whole squad more hungry than ever. Surrounded by Legendary former NFL players as coaches," Lewis posted onto social media.
The Colorado quarterback was responding to a separate post from Buffaloes director of player personnel Corey Phillips, who sent a message to wide receiver recruits that are looking for a program. Part of Phillips' recruiting pitch? Class of 2026 and 2027 prospects can expect to have Lewis as their quarterback, and Phillips likens the "special talent" of Lewis to none other than former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Phillips was highlighting the fact that three Buffaloes wide receivers were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Jacksonville Jaguar's Travis Hunter, Baltimore Raven's LaJohntay Wester, and Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Horn Jr. In fact, Colorado led all other schools in the nation with three wide receivers selected in the draft.
Part of their success in the draft can be attributed to the quarterback play of Sanders during their time with the Buffaloes. Former NFL wide receiver and current Colorado wide receivers coach Jason Phillips certainly prepared Hunter, Wester, and Horn Jr. for the next level, but they were only able to showcase their talents if Sanders got them the ball.
Now, that responsibility falls on Lewis, Colorado's expected quarterback of the future. Whether or not Lewis beats out Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter for the starting job in 2025, high school recruits can expect Lewis to be leading the offense when they arrive on campus.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders has made it clear that the Buffaloes will look for impact players in the high school ranks as well as the transfer portal. Can the Buffaloes add some offensive weapons for Lewis in the recruiting class of 2026?
"Did I mention that just like the guys that got drafted, you too will have a SPECIAL TALENT throwing you the ball. Ain't that right @JulianLewis10," wrote Corey Phillips onto social media.
Lewis reclassified from 2026 to 2025, making him one of the younger players in college football. Still, the Buffaloes are expected to have him compete with Salter for the starting quarterback position at Colorado this season.
Earlier in the offseason, Lewis appeared on the "Pivot Podcast" with former NFL players NFL players Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor, and Lewis spoke about some of his reasoning behind committing to Colorado.
"I'm just happy I get a chance to compete for the job," said Lewis, a former USC commit. "A lot of guys come into big situations, and I had Shedeur leaving, so it wasn't like I had to compete against some senior that's been there for four years, but we had Salter transfer in from Liberty. I'm just blessed to have the chance to compete."