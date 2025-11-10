What Colorado Quarterback Julian Lewis Said About a Potential Redshirt
Even with the Colorado Buffaloes officially out of bowl contention, it’s not all bad news for the program. For a season that’s had its share of ups and downs, the energy around the team doesn’t feel nearly as bleak as it once did.
At least when it comes to redshirt true freshman quarterback Julian Lewis, who just made his first college start, he’s all football. After the game, he quickly shut down any talk about redshirting or sitting out now that the Buffaloes’ postseason hopes are gone.
His answer made it clear he’s focused on getting better and making the most of every snap that’s left.
“I want to play football,” Lewis said. “I’ve been sitting out (on the bench) all season. I’m ready to play. I’m excited and the guys are ready to work.”
For a program looking for something to build on heading into the offseason, Lewis’ attitude is exactly what Colorado needs. After going through Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub earlier in the year, Lewis looks like the guy who could steady things moving forward.
His poise and confidence have already given the locker room a spark. And if his first start was any sign, Deion Sanders might finally have the quarterback he can count on.
Julian Lewis Expected To Start The Final Three Games
Although it would be great for Lewis to get that extra year of eligibility, it's probably wiser for Sanders to see what Lewis can do down the stretch. He's already played in three games this season, so sitting him now doesn't make much sense.
Based on what he showed against the West Virginia Mountaineers, it's clear his ceiling is high. He looks like someone who could grow into the Buffaloes' long-term answer at quarterback, and with three more seasons of eligibility ahead, there's plenty of time to develop.
If he continues to improve, Lewis may be the man running the show in Boulder for years to come. The Big 12 won't get any easier, and finding the right quarterback will be one of the most critical positions for Sanders and his staff.
He's got the arm, he's got the confidence, and he's got the attitude to take on that challenge. It won't just be about finishing the season, but also about setting the tone for what comes next in these few remaining games.
Has Deion Sanders Finally Found His Quarterback in Julian Lewis?
Playing quarterback in Boulder under Sanders comes with big expectations. Figuring out just how good Lewis can be won’t be simple, but his talent suggests he could even reach the heights that Shedeur Sanders achieved.
Shedeur led Colorado to a 9-4 record, the program’s best finish since 2016, and helped get the Buffaloes back to a bowl game last season. He set multiple records and proved to be one of the most accurate passers in recent college football history. With three more seasons ahead, Lewis has a real chance to leave his mark and possibly rewrite those records.
Is that a guarantee? Of course not. But Lewis is a five-star recruit, and his first start already showed that his “floor” is impressively high. How far he goes will depend a lot on the supporting cast Sanders and his staff build around him.