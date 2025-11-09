Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Provides Important Injury Update On Star Left Tackle Jordan Seaton

Following the Colorado Buffaloes' loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers, coach Deion Sanders shared his belief that star left tackle Jordan Seaton likely won't miss any more time due to injury. Colorado hosts the Arizona State Sun Devils after a bye week.

Jack Carlough

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) during the second quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
With an extra week to recover, there's a decent chance star left tackle Jordan Seaton returns for the Colorado Buffaloes' next game against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The sophomore Seaton was sidelined for the first time in his college career for Colorado's 29-22 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers due to an apparent lower-body injury. After being considered a game-time decision, he was seen wearing a walking boot on the sidelines.

Fortunately for the Buffs, coach Deion Sanders is optimistic that Seaton will be back in uniform when the Sun Devils visit Folsom Field on Nov. 22.

"I think he'll be available after the bye," Sanders said Saturday, per BuffsTV. "I don't think he's gonna shut it down whatsoever. I don't think his injury deserves that. I'm talking out of my head, though. I don't know the severity."

Jordan Seaton's Absence Felt In Colorado's Loss At West Virginia

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

True freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis may not have admitted it, but the Buffs were at a major disadvantage without their starting left tackle (plus starting right tackle Larry Johnson III) in Morgantown. Kareem Harden, Aki Ogunbiyi and Andre Roye Jr. each saw playing time and largely struggled to keep Lewis protected in his first career start.

"We knew they (West Virginia) were going to send pressure on a freshman quarterback and all that stuff. I got to get the ball out faster," Lewis said. "The O-line did all they could and protected up front and gave me some time back there. That's why I had 299 (passing yards) or whatever I had. The O-line did their thing, I just didn't execute the throws... Guys stepped up this week that didn't expect to play. I'm just grateful that they did their thing, and I just got to do better next time."

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Ben Bogle (32) sacks Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the first quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Although he was overall effective at throwing the ball away under pressure when possible, Lewis took seven sacks behind an overmatched offensive line. West Virginia also recorded an impressive 15 tackles for loss while holding Colorado to a minuscule 1.3 yards per rush.

Colorado Entering Second Bye Week

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Colorado, now out of bowl contention, is entering its second bye week with a disappointing 3-7 record. Seaton, safety Tawfiq Byard and now Lewis have been bright spots, but the Buffs are still staring down a long offseason in Boulder.

"This is not who we are," Sanders said. "We're better than this, and they deserve better than this. I want better than this. I feel like I coach better than this. I feel like we got players that are so much better than what the production is that we're putting out. So then you got to identify the coaches, that's us, and that starts with me, because I feel like we got the nucleus inside the locker room that we should be getting it done."

JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

