Deion Sanders Reveals Plan For Evaluating Colorado Buffaloes In Season's Final Games
The Colorado Buffaloes suffered their third straight loss, dropping to a 3-7 record and going 1-6 in Big 12 conference play. With just two games to go, the Buffaloes are officially out of bowl contention.
After the loss against the West Virginia Mountaineers, Colorado will head into their second bye week. Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders addressed how he will be handling the team when they return from their bye week.
“I want to see them study more, prepare more. Because you got to make some decisions, they got to make some decisions in the offseason. Which directions are we going with them, which directions are they going with us?” Sanders said after the game. “So that’s tremendous from here on out.”
“It’s really roster management. Coaching management. Understanding what we’re gonna do going forward,” Sanders continued. “But I promise you, there’s going to be some changes.”
After the bye, the Colorado Buffaloes will face the 6–3 Arizona State Sun Devils for the final home game of the season. The Buffaloes will close out the season against the 4-5 Kansas State Wildcats on the road.
Staff Changes To Possibly Continue
Despite having talented players on the roster, the Colorado Buffaloes struggled as a whole. One change to watch has to do with Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. Shurmur is still the offensive coordinator for the Buffaloes, but Sanders gave play-calling duties to tight ends coach Brett Bartolone against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
This move shows Sanders is not just saying he will be making decisions, but the Colorado coach will act on them. Not only will the job status of Shurmur be something to watch in the offseason, but as Sanders evaluates the staff, it would not be a surprise if other changes are made before the season ends.
MORE: What Colorado Quarterback Julian Lewis Said After Impressing In First College Start
MORE: Three Big Takeaways From the Colorado Buffaloes' Loss to West Virginia
MORE: What Deion Sanders Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Loss to West Virginia
With Sanders making changes before the conclusion of the 2025 season, the staff as a whole will be something to monitor throughout the offseason.
Analyzing The Roster
With two games to go, this is Sanders’ chance to see the depth of the team. The Buffaloes have already made the change at quarterback, naming freshman Julian “JuJu” Lewis the starter for the rest of the season. In the offseason, the team will likely lose players, whether it be to the NCAA Transfer Portal or the 2026 NFL Draft.
Seeing what some of the younger players or depth pieces can do when given the chance can give Sanders a chance to evaluate the roster more closely. While the Colorado coach sees his players in practice, getting a chance to see them in game situations will help the Buffaloes build the 2026 roster.
Bright Future With Julian Lewis
While a 3-7 record is a tough scenario to be in, Sanders gave the true freshman quarterback his first start against the Mountaineers. Being out of bowl eligibility gives Lewis less pressure and time to use the final couple of games to hone his skills before the 2026 season.
Lewis finished his first Colorado Buffaloes start, going 22-of-35 for 299 yards and two touchdowns. West Virginia finished the game with seven sacks, but despite being a young player, Lewis was able to adjust and avoid the sack on multiple occasions.
Colorado offensive lineman Jordan Seaton was inactive, which plays a factor in the pressure on Lewis, but the pressure he faced is good experience for him as well.
Lewis will get the final two games of the season to gain valuable experience, and Sanders can see the potential of his young quarterback and evaluate his team moving forward.