Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Competition Preview: Kaidon Salter, Julian Lewis?
The Colorado Buffaloes are entering the 2025 season with a new quarterback leading the team. Former Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is off to the NFL and Colorado has a quarterback competition taking place.
The quarterback appearing to lead the competition is Kaidon Salter. Salter transferred to Colorado during the winter transfer portal opening, after spending four years with the Liberty Flames. Salter has just one year of eligibility remaining.
Salter finished the 2024 season with 1,886 passing years and 15 touchdowns. He threw six interceptions and had a 56.3 completion percentage. He also rushed for 587 yards and seven touchdowns. Given his four years of collegiate experience, going 20-4 as a starter, Salter appears as the favorite to land the starting position.
Salter is competing for the starting role with four-star quarterback recruit Julian Lewis. Lewis is coming in as the No. 56 recruit in the Nation, the No. 7 quarterback, and the No. 7 player from Georgia. Lewis participated in spring practices and the spring game, officially starting the battle for the No. 1 quarterback on the team.
Lewis reclassified to the class of 2025, feeling he was ready to move on to college football. Given his age and not having played a snap in a regular season game, it may not be Lewis’s time to start yet. While Salter may win the starting job in August, Lewis could be the starter by the end of the season depending on how the year is going.
According to On3, it may not be a lock that Salter is the better quarterback. While sources have said Salter is expected to win the position, with the chance for Lewis to challenge him mid-season, some sources told On3 that Lewis is doing well and could win the role.
The first time both quarterbacks took the field for fans to see was during the spring game. Salter appeared to be the more poised quarterback, but there is still time for Lewis to prove himself throughout the summer and during the season.
During media availability for spring practices, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders talked about how he is impressed with both quarterbacks.
"They're getting better and better," Sanders said. "They're starting to understand the system. It's tougher on (offensive coordinator) Pat (Shurmur) and our offensive coaches because you have two different types of quarterbacks. You're pretty much calling in two different offenses. When this guy's in, you call it this way. When this guy's in, you called it that way."
Sanders also shut down any rumors that Lewis would be redshirted, opening up the possibility that both quarterbacks will see the field this season.
The quarterback competition for the Colorado Buffaloes will be one of the top storylines to watch throughout the summer. The 2025 season will be the first time Sanders coaches a quarterback for the Buffaloes who is not his son.
Colorado finished the season with a 7-2 record, going 9-4 in Big 12 conference play. Sanders and the Buffaloes are going to look to improve their record in 2025 and make a push to win the conference.
The Colorado Buffaloes will open the season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29 at Folsom Field.