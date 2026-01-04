Colorado Buffaloes Land Four More Transfer Portal Commitments

The transfer portal has only been officially open since Jan. 2, but the Colorado Buffaloes have landed a number of key commitments already. Late on Saturday night, Colorado added commitments from defensive linemen Yamil Talib and Lamont Lester Jr., as well as running back Damian Henderson II. Wide receiver Danny Scudero committed to Colorado on Sunday.

Wide receiver Kam Perry got the party started, giving the Buffs five current commitments out of the transfer portal by Sunday morning.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Danny Scudero

Former San José State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero led the nation in receiving yards with 1,291 in 2025, averaging 107.6 receiving yards per game. Scudero also hauled in 10 touchdowns from San José State quarterback Walker Eget.

Scudero was named to AP All American Second Team for his 2025 season, and he was also a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award.

He began his career with the Sacramento State Hornets, but Scudero transferred to San José State and did not play for current Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who coached the Hornets in 2025. The two will join forces now, and Scudero has a chance to be the top target for Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis. Alongside fellow transfer receiver Kam Perry and Colorado receiver Joseph Williams, the Buffs' receiving corps is starting to take shape.

Damian Henderson II

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Colorado State Rams running back Damian Henderson II (34) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colorado landed transfer running back Damian Henderson II on Saturday, the first Sacramento State player to follow Marion in the portal. Henderson began his career at Colorado State before his breakout season with the Hornets.

Henderson rushed for 565 yards on 91 carries in 2025, good for an average of 5.9 carry, and five touchdowns. He wasn't much of a receiving threat in Sacramento State's offense, catching seven passes for 65 yards, but his familiarity with Marion's system could be key in his adjustment to Colorado.

Lamont Lester Jr.

Former Monmouth defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. is a three-star prospect in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. In his redshirt freshman season, Lester recorded 9.5 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. Adding in 37 total tackles, he figures to be a key part of Colorado's defensive line if he can bring the same production to the Power 4 level.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Yamil Talib

The nephew of former NFL defensive back Aqib Talib, Yamil Talib began his college career as a walk-on for Oklahoma State before spending his redshirt freshman season with the Charlotte 49ers. Talib had a productive season, recording 28 total tackles on the season with 1.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one interception.

Implications of Colorado Buffaloes' Transfer Portal Activity

Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his staff clearly targeted positions of need in the early days of the transfer portal opening, especially the defensive line. Both Lester and Talib project as outside players on the defensive line, however, so the Buffs are likely to pursue some defensive tackles. Meanwhile, the Colorado has added two receivers and are set to host former Texas receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.

Despite the early success in the portal, Sanders and company still have work to do with Colorado losing 30 transferring players.