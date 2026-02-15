This Colorado Receiver is the Underrated Weapon Deion Sanders Needs

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has been defined by transition as coach Deion Sanders and his staff have been busy in the transfer portal. The program hasn’t just lost talent; it's also added more than 40 transfers.

Most units on the team have been completely revamped after losing more than half the roster, and one group that will look very different is the wide receiver room.

While all eyes are on former San Jose State receiver Danny Scudero and former Texas receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., one name that’s flown under the radar is Kam Perry from Miami (OH). All three receivers are expected to make an immediate impact, but Perry is the one who feels most overlooked.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Perry is coming off a breakout junior season, hauling in 43 receptions for 976 yards and six touchdowns. Even more impressive, his 22.7 yards per catch ranked third in the entire country last season.

He may not have been as productive as Scudero or Moore Jr, but he’s the kind of player who can bring real value to a receiver room in need of playmakers. Quarterback Julian Lewis will need as many weapons as possible, and Perry could be one of his most reliable targets for next season.

If Perry can continue to build on his big-play ability, he has the potential to be a game-changing threat for the Buffaloes. In a room full of new faces, his explosiveness and consistency could be exactly what Sanders needs to jumpstart the offense.

Kam Perry Adds Much-Needed Firepower to Colorado’s Offense

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Adding Perry gives Lewis and the Buffaloes’ offense a much-needed boost as the program looks to rebound from a three-win season. The Big 12 Conference is only getting tougher, and the offenses are more explosive than ever.

Despite his smaller frame, Perry plays bigger than many expect and can make a big impact.

For Lewis to take the next step in his development, a reliable deep threat with some shiftiness is exactly what he needs. A receiver who can stretch the field and make defenders miss could be the key to unlocking a more explosive passing game.

Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s “Go-Go” system leans heavily on running backs. Still, the offense needs a true vertical threat, and Perry or Scudero looks like they could fill that role.

If he can carry over his big-play ability to Boulder, Perry has the potential to be a game-changing weapon in the Buffaloes’ passing attack. By stretching defenses downfield, he could also open up the offense and help Lewis take a major leap forward next season.

Competition in Colorado Buffaloes' Receiver Room

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Figuring out the Buffaloes’ wide receiver room could be tricky in a “Go-Go” offense built around the run. Scudero and Moore Jr. have been the team’s most productive pass catchers and can line up both inside and outside, giving the offense valuable versatility.

Perry, on the other hand, looks like a natural fit in the slot, where his route-running and big-play ability with Lewis could earn him a bulk of the targets.

With newcomers like Sacramento State’s Ernest Campbell stretching the field as a vertical threat, Perry faces stiff competition. Scudero and Moore Jr. have established roles that limited their early-season opportunities.

Still, if Perry can make the most of his opportunities, he could find ways to contribute in a big way.

Even in a room full of established talent, Perry’s name shouldn’t be overlooked. If he seizes his opportunities, he could emerge as one of the Buffaloes’ most dangerous and dynamic weapons next season.