Colorado's Latest Loss Continues Big 12 Power Ranking Tumble

The Colorado Buffaloes nearly saw a jolt in the Big 12 power rankings, as they had the then-No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders on the ropes until the fourth quarter.

However, a collapse in that final period off the back of sustained offensive struggles stopped those lofty hopes in their tracks, keeping the Buffs smothered under other Big 12 teams in the power rankings.

1. No. 12 Utah Utes

Sep 26, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Utah Utes tight end Noah Bennee (89) catches a pass against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: No. 1

Week 5: BYE

2. No. 8 BYU Cougars

Last Week: No. 2

Week 5: W 17-10 @ TCU Horned Frogs

The Cougars were taken down to the wire by the Horned Frogs in Week 5. Although this game raised questions about their offense, it also proved that their defense is as legit as it gets, even in close road games.

3. No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Quinten Joyner (0) carries for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: No. 3

Week 5: W 29-7 @ Colorado Buffaloes

The Red Raiders were also tested by the Buffaloes in Week 5, even trailing at halftime. However, their offense was unwavering down the stretch and eventually pulled ahead before adding insurance points in the fourth quarter.

4. No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Last Week: No. 5

Week 5: BYE

5. No. 22 Houston Cougars

Oct 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) rolls out of the pocket during the game against the UCF Knights at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: No. 6

Week 5: W 27-17 vs. UCF Knights

The Cougars were the third of three ranked Big 12 teams to suffer a scare in Week 5. They had to come back from a 10-0 halftime deficit to avoid the upset, but survived in the AP Poll for another week.

6. Baylor Bears

Last Week: No. 8

Week 5: W 55-19 @ Arizona State Sun Devils

The Bears proved that they have completed a true turnaround since losing in Week 1. They have now defeated their first two conference opponents, the latter in dominant fashion.

7. Kansas State Wildcats

Last Week: No. 7

Week 5: BYE

8. Arizona Wildcats

Oct 3, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) talks to teammates before the punt during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: No. 10

Week 5: W 34-7 vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

The Wildcats are also turning into a sneaky Big 12 contender, as they have bounced back from their loss to BYU extremely well. They handed the Bearcats their first loss of the season in blowout fashion as quarterback Noah Fifita threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns, with an additional one on the ground.

9. Cincinnati Bearcats

Last Week: No. 4

Week 5: L 34-7 @ Arizona Wildcats

The Bearcats are beginning to show similarities to last season’s team, which also got off to a hot start only to struggle as the season went along. While Cincy only needs to win two more games to obtain bowl eligibility, this was an ugly loss, and one that can derail a season if they aren’t careful.

10. Iowa State Cyclones

Oct 3, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Arnold Barnes (3) recovers a fumble late in the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: No. 14

Week 5: W 45-42 vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

In a battle of two offenses looking to rebound, the Cyclones did so ever so slightly better. They utilized running back Aiden Flora to his absolute maximum capabilities, as he rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries while also throwing two touchdowns. This game made it evident that ISU has all the talent necessary to contend in the Big 12 offensively, but it needs to keep a finger on the pulse of its defense.

11. West Virginia Mountaineers

Last Week: No. 11

Week 5: L 45-42 @ Iowa State Cyclones

The Mountaineers looked far better in this game than they did against Oklahoma State, but their defense cost them once again. Michael Hawkins Jr. is one of, if not the best, dual-threat quarterbacks in the Big 12, but he can only carry this team so far.

12. Kansas Jayhawks

Oct 3, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Keaton Kubecka (3) runs by Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders long snapper Henry Hamlin (59) during a punt return in the second quarter at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: No. 15

Week 5: W 55-0 vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Kansas bounced back from a sloppy start to Big 12 play with about as dominant a win as you’ll find against its final non-conference opponent. The Jayhawks fed running back Dylan Edwards like it was lunchtime, as he racked up 137 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, good for 6.9 yards per rush. The Jayhawks now look to carry this momentum forward into a tough test against the No. 12 Utah Utes in Week 6.

13. TCU Horned Frogs

Last Week: No. 13

Week 5: L 17-10 vs. No. 8 BYU Cougars

The Horned Frogs have been an aggravating team for their fans this season, as they’ve come up short in three one-score games thus far. This was by far the most gut-wrenching loss, but the offense simply couldn’t get out of its own way once again.

14. UCF Knights

Oct 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Keyone Jenkins (12) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: No. 12

Week 5: L 27-17 vs. UCF Knights

The Knights played a very good week of football, but their second-half collapse was certainly concerning. The defense had shut out the Cougars through two quarters, but in the second half, it couldn’t buy a stop. That will be the unit to watch for UCF moving forward.

15. Arizona State Sun Devils

Last Week: No. 9

Week 5: L 55-19 vs. Baylor Bears

Arizona State has now suffered its second blowout loss of the season, but this time it had two weeks to prepare for its contest against Baylor. The Sun Devils’ defense is among the worst in the Big 12, and if it doesn’t see improvement soon, there will be more losses just like this right around the corner.

16. Colorado Buffaloes

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders cornerback Amier Boyd (27) defends the reception by Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. (14) in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: No. 16

Week 5: L 29-7 vs. No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Colorado proved why it can be considered the worst team in the Big 12 with its fourth-quarter performance against the Red Raiders on Saturday. The second half in general was ugly for the Black and Gold as they blew a 7-3 halftime lead over the then-No. 12 team in the country.

Colorado’s quarterback play and offensive playcalling have been its Achilles’ heel this season, dragging down what is otherwise an immensely talented offense.

The Buffaloes now enter their bye week, forced to overhaul their offensive playbook while preparing for a second-straight top-12 matchup, this time against the Utah Utes in Week 7.

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